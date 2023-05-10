Marfa Public Library hosts ‘Disco Fever’ Kid Prom

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Put on your sparkliest dresses and snazziest tuxedos because it’s time for Marfa Public Library’s first annual Kid Prom! Stop by Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a “night” to remember. The theme is Disco Fever, so formal bell bottoms and funky attitudes are encouraged!

While party-goers dance the morning away, there will also be a photo booth and balloon arch, special prom-themed crafts, the prom-iest cotton candy, and a special prom (disco-ball) pinata. This event is geared for ages 13 and younger but all are welcome to attend. (No party clothes? No problem! Please come as you are and enjoy the festivities.) Special thanks to the Friends of the Marfa Public Library and superstar volunteers Cary Wilson, Molly Bondy and Angela Pastor.

The library is located at 115 East Oak Street in Marfa. For more information about future programs or to volunteer, call 432-729-4631, visit marfapubliclibrary.org, and follow @marfalibrary.