OBITUARY: Dora G. Henry

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dora G. Henry was 101 years old and lived in Fort Davis, Texas. Dora Henry passed away on May 1, 2023, at about 10:15 a.m. in New Braunfels, Texas, hospital. Dora G. Henry was born on January 5, 1922, to parents Alfredo and Nora Granado in Fort Davis, Texas. Dora attended school in Fort Davis, Texas. She later married Allen Allworth Henry and was the mother of seven children: Bob Henry, Nancy Henry, Earl Henry, Richard Henry, John Henry, Terry Henry and Beverly Cooper.

Dora is survived by her remaining children: Bob Henry, John Henry, Terry Henry and Beverly Cooper, also by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-great-grandchildren.

Dora was in the St. Joseph choir, Divine Mercy Group, and was an active member of the Catholic Daughter of the Americas.

Dora retired from the state park in Fort Davis, Texas. Dora was a very good servant of God and always helped take care of her family and friends.

Pallbearers are Leroy Henry, Michael Henry, Sharon Pina, Gabriel Cisneros, Dorian Pantusa, and Ashlynn Pantusa.

Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis on Friday, May 19, 2023. Viewing will begin at 8 a.m. and praying of the Most Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.