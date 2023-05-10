OBITUARY: Silvestra Lara Molinar

By Big Bend Sentinel

Silvestra Lara Molinar of Fort Davis passed away at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, on Saturday May 6, 2023, at the age of 92. Silvestra was born on January 30, 1931, to Brijido Dutchover Lara and Maria Quiroz Lara in Fort Davis, Texas. She said she finished fourth grade and continued to practice and improve by reading the Bible and newspapers. She made a living as a self-employed housekeeper. She was married to Florencio (Lencho) Molinar and they had two children: Susanna and Frank.

Silvestra was very involved in her children’s sports. She helped by sponsoring and transporting them to out-of-town games and cheering them on. She loved her children’s sports and, of course later, her grandchildren.

She also loved animals. She would feed all the strays and anyone else’s animals if they were going to be out of town or happen to wander into her yard. She usually had two to three dogs at a time and a cat or two. Being the eldest, she was a hero to all her siblings. She was always there to help them all. She taught them by example through her hard work and honesty. She was always THERE.

Silvestra is survived by her son, Frank Molinar, and daughter, Susanna Jane Liddell and her husband Randy of Fort Davis; seven grandchildren, Ashley and Wesley Molinar of Fort Davis, Brooke McKinney, Becky Puckett and husband Worth of Fort Davis, Adam Liddell of Lubbock, Aaron Liddell of Fort Davis, John Liddell and wife Emily of Richardson; seven great-grandchildren, Clayton Puckett and wife Savannah of Gilbert, Arizona, Jacy White and husband Anthony of Vancouver, Washington, William Liddell of Lubbock, Mia, Max, Theo and Beau Liddell of Richardson; two great-great grandchildren, Rylee Jo and Bodee Puckett of Gilbert, Arizona.

She is also survived by her brother, Brijido Lara Jr.; one sister, Mary Alice Hester and husband Joe; her sister-in-law Lolie Lara and brother-in-law Chon Granado Sr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Eva Granado; brothers Fred Lara Sr., Tommy Lara Sr., and Ben Lara.

Funeral and burial services will be held at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Fort Davis at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with Minister Curtis Wubbena presiding.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Wesley Molinar, Adam Liddell, Aaron Liddell, John Liddell, Worth Puckett and Clayton Puckett.

Honorary Pallbearers are her friends Lolie Lara, Mini Hartnett, Jay Jarratt, Olga Chavez, Carmen Zielinski, and Gloria Jimenez Navarrette. There are many, many wonderful friends that helped Silvestra throughout her life.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.