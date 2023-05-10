Sports updates from MISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — Marfa’s Ummi Chanez heads into her final athletic competition as a Lady Shorthorn this Saturday in Austin, Texas, at the UIL State Track Championships at the University of Texas’ Mike A Myers Stadium. The senior track star ends her career by competing against the state’s very best runners on the biggest of stages that will bring out thousands of spectators for the event.



Chanez is no stranger to the UIL State Championship stage as a four-time cross-country state qualifier and two-time cross-country state medalist, but as a first time state track qualifier, she states the stakes seem a little higher this time around.

During a school interview, Chanez stated, “I feel a little nervous because this is a new level of competition, but I know that I’ve been preparing all season for this opportunity, and I don’t want to be complacent. I want to perform the best I’ve ever run, bring back a state medal for Marfa, and end my career and senior year on the highest note possible.”

According to Chanez, her personal strategy for each event is to start off the race with a strong start and find a good pace within the first half of the race, but she stated that the real race doesn’t start until the final 800 meters –– that’s where the race is won.

On Saturday, the 3200 meter run is set to start at 9 a.m. and the 1600 meter run begins at 7:50 p.m.

—

The Lady Horns battled against the Eula Pirates for the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Saturday, but fell short, bringing their season to an end. Marfa was unable to capitalize on several scoring opportunities and left bases loaded twice and two runners stranded in the first inning. Although Marfa battled stronger against Eula in comparison to last year’s outing, the team still fell, 0-10. With the conclusion of play for all teams in the district, district selections were made public this week.

Newcomer of the Year: Ava Flores (Marfa- Freshman)

District Offensive Player of the Year: Raven Martinez (Marfa- Freshman)

First Team All-District:

Marfa: Alexis Gonzales

Marfa: Charlize Martinez

Second Team All-District:

Marfa: Lesly Torres

Marfa: Aundrea Garcia



Honorable Mention:

Jack Marquez

Fernanda Rivera