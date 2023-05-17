Schools

PHOTOS: Marfa ISD Senior Parade

Marfa ISD Senior Charlize Martinez and her horse Yoshiki ride in the senior parade down Highland Avenue this week celebrating the Class of 2023. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
By Big Bend Sentinel

May 17, 2023 849 PM

Marfa ISD Senior Juan Bautista participates in the annual parade honoring the graduating class, a tradition which started during the pandemic and has continued due to popular demand. Photo by Mary Cantrell.

Nathan Peña, Marfa ISD Senior, throws candy from the back of a decorated truck to friends and family who gathered to watch the 2023 graduating class parade down Highland Avenue this week. Photo by Mary Cantrell.

Aubrie Aguilar. Photo by Mary Cantrell.

Alexis Gonzales. Photo by Mary Cantrell.

Lesly Torres. Photo by Mary Cantrell.

