Alexis Gonzalez named to Texas Six Man Association All-Star team

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Alexis Gonzales has been named to the Texas Six Man Association All-Star basketball team.

Gonzales, one of Marfa’s team leaders in scoring, rebounds and minutes played, will head to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, the last week of June to compete in the East vs. West game.

Gonzales has played a critical role in Marfa ISD Athletics since middle school and was a member of the school’s volleyball, basketball, softball, track and golf teams and now ends her career with this high honor. It has been four years since Marfa had an all-star represent the school at the Texas Six Man basketball game; the last female athlete was Kendra Serrano. More game details will be available soon.