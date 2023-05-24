PJ Serrano ordered held without bond

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — A judge has ordered Marfa resident Patricio Javier “PJ” Serrano held without bail after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Serrano, 35, was apprehended May 5 by the FBI and Texas DPS after a search of his phone revealed images and videos of child pornography involving prepubescent boys, according to a criminal complaint. He was formally arrested on May 11 and charged on May 12.

He has been detained since then, first at the Presidio County Jail before being transferred to a facility in Sierra Blanca. On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David B. Fannin ordered Serrano held without bond pending trial, citing “clear and convincing evidence” that the defendant poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.

The judge’s order also cites Serrano’s criminal record prior to this arrest, noting he faces pending harassment charges — in April, he was arrested by the Marfa Police Department for harassment, then again days later for violating a protective order.

Serrano has yet to be indicted. His defense attorney, Shane O’Neal, said he was still awaiting the outcome of the discovery process and the judgment of a grand jury, anticipated next month, which will determine exactly what charges his client faces.

“I’m curious to see exactly what charges the grand jury is going to come back with and whether the discovery is going to support this, and am waiting to determine what our defense is going to look like based on that,” said O’Neal.

Serrano coached a softball team for girls 10 and up with the Big Bend Amateur Softball Association (BBASU). After his arrest, BBASU representative Letty Carillo stated on the league’s Facebook page that the news was a “shock,” that Serrano had been suspended and that “at this time there are no allegations that involve any of the Lady Horns 10u players.”