June 1 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Editor:

The Rotary Club of Marfa is pleased to announce that with the help of a grant from Rotary District 5520, the club was able to award a $5,000 grant scholarship this year in addition to

$12,000 in scholarships funded by the Marfa club’s own fundraising efforts.

The club selected Marfa High School student Zaley Porter as the recipient of the $5,000 award. Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each were awarded to Marfa High School students Ummi Chanez and Emily Hernandez. As in the past, the club reached out to area students whose communities do not have a rotary club. This year the club selected three Fort Davis students as recipients. Alissa Ferguson and Henry Downing each received a $3,000 scholarship, and Irene Granado received a $2,000 scholarship.

The Marfa Rotary Club is among the oldest rotary clubs, celebrating 100 years of service this year. The club supports the youth of Marfa as one of our most important community projects. We would like to thank all the citizens and businesses in Marfa and Fort Davis who have purchased raffle tickets, participated in our golf tournament, and have supported the rotary club in this community for so many years.

Marjo Skiles

_____

To Our Beautiful Marfa Community,

It is with bittersweet sadness to announce that I will be leaving the Marfa Country Clinic to pursue a career in telemedicine with a division of Kaiser Permanente.

This decision has not come lightly. In fact, it’s been one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my career. I care deeply about all of our patients at the Marfa Country Clinic, and I know that our patients have come to depend on me. Again, this was a very difficult decision for me, and I am so grateful to Don and Valerie for supporting me in this next step of my medical career.

I will continue seeing patients until Friday, July 21. After that time, care will either be transferred back to Don Culbertson, P.A., or to Dr. Marco Garcia, or to any provider of your choosing.

The good news is that since this will be a telemedicine position, I will still be living in Marfa and will still be a part of our beautiful community. I look forward to seeing you at the post office, restaurants, coffee shops, or just walking down the street. Thank you for welcoming me with such open arms and for allowing me to be your doctor these past two years. I look forward to seeing you in the office over the next few weeks and around town thereafter.

With love and in good health,

Dr. Christie Alexander, Your Friendly Neighborhood Family Doc 🙂