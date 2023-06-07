Presidio High School music program celebrates state competition results 

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Presidio High School’s music program had a great showing at the state University Interscholastic League (UIL) solo and ensemble last week. Seven Presidio ISD students earned a spot at the competition in Austin — these Blue Devils represented a small but mighty cohort among thousands of other budding musicians.

To advance to state, students must demonstrate excellence at a regional level competition. Students do not compete against others — students instead compete against themselves, earning scores from a panel of judges that reflect their performance. “It is quite intimidating considering most of the judges are either college professors or professional musicians,” said band director Molly Ferguson.

Students select music that demonstrates three skill levels: Class 3 for beginners and Class 2 for intermediate performers. The Class 1 competition can be entered by any student, but requires a high level of musicianship demonstrating nuanced skills like tone, rhythm and articulation.

The competition is then divided into five ranks, the highest of which is Division 1. Only students who earn Division 1 scores may advance to the state competition.

This year, Josselyn Melchor competed with a trombone solo and earned a Division 3 score. Presidio High School’s UIL percussion ensemble — composed of Jaeli Nuñez, Imuris Garcia, Luis Sanchez and Benny Escontrias — earned a Division 2.

Domingo Rios and Ninel Cataño earned the coveted top ranking of Division 1 with a trombone and percussion performance, respectively.

To celebrate, the students capped off a trip to Austin with a trip to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Ferguson was proud of all the students but said that a state Division 1 ranking was particularly difficult to achieve. “It’s a ‘no mistakes allowed’ kind of deal,” she said.