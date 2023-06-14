Bee’s Hive to host Father’s Day Street Dance benefitting the Marfa Chamber

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Bee’s Hive, a local Mexican food restaurant, will host a Father’s Day street dance from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 17.

Gordita plates will be for sale. Bring your own beverage and chair. Free music by DJ La Unica will be provided. The portion of South Abbot Street near the restaurant will be closed for the party. Proceeds will benefit the Marfa Chamber of Commerce’s annual Marfa Lights Festival this fall.

“We are excited to partner with Bee’s to present a fun event this Saturday, just in time for Father’s Day, to have a street party and raise funds for this year’s Marfa Lights Festival,” said Abby Boyd, President of the Marfa Chamber of Commerce. “We’ll have live music, dancing, and great food! We hope the town will come out and enjoy the evening with us!”