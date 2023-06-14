June 15 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

I write this letter filled with immense gratitude and joy after the overwhelming success of Pride Marfa ’23. The outpouring of love, unity, and celebration surpassed all expectations, and on behalf of the Pride Marfa ’23 Organizing Committee, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks.

The unwavering support of the people of Marfa turned this event into a celebration to remember; it was an awe-inspiring sight to see so many individuals coming together, standing up against prejudice and showing love and support for diversity and equality.

The tireless dedication of volunteers, the generosity of our donors, and the spirited participation of attendees all worked in harmony to bring this vision to life. It was truly a testament to the power of unity and shared purpose.

The Pride Marfa organizers also want to express our gratitude to the numerous businesses that opened their doors to us, supporting our mission to create safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. The kindness and support of Marfa’s business community were monumental this year.

This celebration was not just about the LGBTQIA+ community; it manifested heart, an embracing spirit, and the undeniable fact that love always wins over fear. We look forward to continuing to make Marfa a beacon of acceptance, love, and Pride in the years to come.

In particular, we’d like to extend special thanks to the following individuals and businesses for their remarkable contributions:

The City of Marfa, Presidio County, Chief Gilberto Carrillo and the City of Marfa Police Department (Lieutenant Nichole Fuentes, Rene Gonzales), Marfa City Council Members Raul Lara & Travis Acreman, Douglas Friedman, Mark Wilkerson, Tom Jacobs & Vilis Inde, Jan Gacioch, Christopher Johnson, Robert Spiegel & Chad Cornwall, Kate Calder and Communitie Marfa, Ballroom Marfa, Marfa Public Radio (Travis Bubenik, Christopher Dyer), Jill Martin, Julie Fischer, Abby Boyd & Concierge Marfa, Cactus Liquors, Adam Walton and Clark Childers of The Lincoln Marfa, No Man’s Land (Emily Bush, Lowe Jones, Lauren Joblonski, Ana Stewart), The Marfa Store, Bad Larry Burger Club, 21 Seeds, Pole Town Pizza, Convenience West, Dylan McShan of Easy Wind, Chef Michael Anthony Serva of Bordo, Gory Smelley, Jules & Alex at Cochineal, Hotel Saint George (Tim & Rob Crowley, Emily Williams, Matt Walker, Mooney, bartenders and staff), The Sentinel (Max Kabat, Mary Cantrell, Mary Etherington, Damian Graham, bartenders and staff), El Cosmico (Kendall Craig, Mac Warren, the maintenance team and staff), Melissa Bent and Marfa Realty, Marfa Spirit Co., live bands Choux Choux & Doom Well, DJs Adriana Trillo, Eddie “Chorizo Funk” Campos, Karpis Gary “Shmowzer” Galadzhyan, Micah “Dr. Melt” Francis, Nicholas “Lurkmoth” Francis and the astonishing Anissa Lujan, drag performers Ritzy Bitz, Minerva Valmont, Christopher “Justice” Barboza, Celia Light, Casady Milan, DeeGee Rey, photographers Sarah M. Vasquez and Sarah Button (Marfa Film Shop), Victor Hugo, Naaman Esquivel, Natania Frydman and Amine Mobtahij, Paul Chavarria & Chris Gonzales, Fabian Prado & Robert Rey.

This past weekend shows that together, we can create beautiful moments and that these moments matter. They are our joyful protest, resistance, and affirmation that we stand together, proud and unafraid.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Lawrence Johnson

The Pride Marfa ’23 Organizing Committee

_____

Note of thanks:

To the tri-county and community of Valentine and the Valentine Community Church, friends and relatives, we want to express our thanks and gratitude for your prayers, support, cards, calls, and food. A big thank you to all who helped at the community center. You are all a blessing.

The family of Manny Perez

Valentine, TX