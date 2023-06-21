Sports updates from MISD athletic director 

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — The Marfa Shorthorns’ summer strength and conditioning program continues to garner a stronger level of involvement this off-season with the girls and boys programs averaging double the attendance numbers in comparison to past years.

With agility, weights, running, and sports skills remaining the focus of the program, students are juggling summer jobs and participation in summer leagues to best prepare for the upcoming cross-country, volleyball, and football seasons.

Heading up the girls’ cross-country and volleyball training are Coach Priscila Serrano and Coach Melissa Firmin. The boys’ training is under the guidance of Coach Edgar Ramirez and Coach Arron Luna. The duos have voiced their pleasure in their student-athletes’ commitment and improvement in the initial three weeks of training and hope to not only build on their physical strength, but also their mental confidence.

Marfa’s volleyball prospects have competed in the Pecos Summer Volleyball League this month, while the football prospects are competing in several flag football matchups for the next three weeks. With such strong commitments from the Shorthorns, excitement continues to build as the start of the UIL sports season is fast approaching.

Marfa ISD’s coaching staff organized a series of free sports camps this month in order to provide a fun and healthy opportunity for area youth to learn sports skills, make friends, and engage in some enjoyable exercise. The camps were made possible by the volunteerism of MISD coaches, current MISD athletes, and MISD alumni.

Week one of camp included the volleyball and softball segment of skills which was conducted from June 12-16. A total of 23 volleyball campers from second through fifth grades learned passing, hitting, and serving techniques under the guidance of head MISD Coach Priscila Serrano, assistant Melissa Firmin and Lora Loya, summer league coach Kaci Flores and Marfa’s high school team members.





Softball camp participation was equally as fun, even though the summer heat did push back the camp’s start time in order to allow for some cooler temperatures. A total of 13 softball camp attendees learned proper throwing form, hitting methods, base running, and sliding during the two day event. Head Coach Lakin Tucker and assistant coaches Melissa Firmin and Linda Ojeda guided the campers in the two-day event that ended with a slip and slide expo at the conclusion of day two. This allowed campers to cool off while they learned how to slide and dive toward home plate and were treated with popsicles by MISD elementary teacher, Ms. Arguello.

Coach Arron Luna will head this week’s football camp (Wednesday and Thursday at Martin Field) and longtime coach and Marfa resident Coach Brent McWilliams will conduct the basketball camp that will take place next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Marfa Shorthorn Gym.

The sports camps were initially organized to provide Marfa’s student population with an opportunity to stay active and healthy during the summer. Ultimately, it became clear that students were learning sports skills that will hopefully hook them into a sport they’ll enjoy in the future, and this will lead to a more competitive and successful program.

Initially the camp was aimed at serving Marfa’s student population, but then interest throughout the tri-county area became evident. Campers came from throughout the region and beyond, creating a more competitive atmosphere at camp, but also giving our kids a chance to make friends from outside the Marfa city limits.