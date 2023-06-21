Webb’s Fair and Square to host Quintron and Miss Pussycat puppet show, DJ set 

By Mary Cantrell

FORT DAVIS — New Orleans-based artists Miss Pussycat and Quintron will host a porch puppet show and Zydeco dance party at Webb’s Fair and Square Gallery in Fort Davis at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 25.

Far West Texas will be the popular duo’s second stop on their West Coast Summer Tour, which begins at Hotel Vegas in Austin and includes performances at the Mosswood Meltdown music festival in Oakland, California, Bob Baker Marionette Theatre in Los Angeles and more.

Miss Pussycat and Quintron last toured the U.S. in 2019, having traveled around Europe last summer with their musical and puppet acts.

“We haven’t been on tour in the U.S. for a few years so it’s really exciting,” said Miss Pussycat, who also goes by moniker “Panacea Theriac,” in relation to her ceramic works, which will also be on view at Webb’s Fair and Square this weekend.

The puppet show, titled “NOBODIES ARK part 2 – MG Xing Ever Gras,” will be put on by Miss Pussycat, who recently completed an artist residency along with Quintron at Studio in the Woods in Louisiana where she developed the work.

“It’s my version of Noah’s Ark,” explains Miss Pussycat. “But it’s a lot more fun than the Bible. It has lots of dancing puppets and bears and tigers and there’s a Mardi Gras parade in it. There’s a big weather scene, of course, and two little kittens that like to sew.”

The style of puppetry Miss Pussycat specializes in is referred to as a tabletop show as well as model or toy theater. Also on view will be small ceramic plates by Panacea Theriac featuring characters from the puppet show.

Miss Pussycat first got into puppetry as a child, while performing Bible stories with the Christian Youth Ministry, then went on to pursue painting, ceramics and art in college. Upon moving to New Orleans and running a DIY music venue called Pussycat Caverns, she conceived of a puppet show that set her on the path of her multi-outlet arts practice. Her puppet characters go beyond the tabletop shows and enter into the real world, recording albums, making movies — North Pole Nutrias, Electric Swamp, Trixie and the Tree Trunks — and more.

“This is the greatest art project in the whole entire world, it’s like a three-dimensional collage. It’s sculptures that can talk,” said Miss Pussycat.

The performance is kid-friendly. The gallery recommends attendees bring their own lawn chair.

For more information, visit webbartgallery.com/