Art auction to support MSA’s elementary school art program

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Studio of Arts is inviting local artists to help support the 18th school year of the Studio in the Elementary program, where the transformative power of art ignites the imagination of Marfa Elementary School children. This program has been fully funded by the Marfa Studio of Arts, a nonprofit arts organization since 2000 with a mission to share the artistic experience with all of the Marfa community.

MSA will host a silent auction and salon-style exhibition, curated to showcase the special works generously provided by local artists and artist friends of the Marfa community. This event will be launched on Labor Day weekend, with the auction continuing to be open to the public for bids until September 30.

Artists are encouraged to donate an existing work or create a special work for this event. Any artistic medium will be accepted but nothing larger than 24 inches in any dimension. These valued treasures will be available for immediate purchase through MSA’s “Buy Now” option, ensuring that the bidding frenzy comes to a close for those interested in buying the works. The proceeds of the event will flow directly into the support of the children’s art program, providing the necessary fuel to fund a new year of artistic adventures in 2023-24.

Generous artists can submit their works to the Marfa Studio of Arts during gallery hours, from August 15 to 19 and August 22 to 26 (1-5 p.m.). For those traveling during those dates, special arrangements can be made for their masterpieces to find their way to the MSA gallery. MSA will happily accept mailed work to its P.O. Box 1189, Marfa,. Texas 79843.

Those looking for more information or interested in submitting an RSVP for their work can send MSA an email at [email protected] or text Malinda at 432 559-7515.