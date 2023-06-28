‘STOREHORNS’ artwork to be showcased at the Locker Plant this Thursday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the grand reopening of STOREHORNS, showcasing artwork by Chinati Foundation’s talented Summer Shake-Up artists. STOREHORNS can be found at its new location, the Locker Plant, from 5 to 7 p.m, Thursday, June 29.

The store is sure to have whatever it is you seek. Does your shopping list include kitty treats and an avocado? Perhaps fashionable kid’s clothes with delightful pops of color? You’ll certainly be enticed by our electronics section, which boasts more than 10 unique computers.

This summer, Chinati’s campers explored sculptural representations of everyday objects. Drawing inspiration from the artists Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, students played with a variety of materials, including plaster, foam, cardboard, wood and wire. Working at multiple scales, students reimagined the look and presence of everyday items, from giant watermelon slices to a well-stocked medieval armory.

The community is encouraged to join Chinati to celebrate the amazing achievements of these young artists. The students can’t wait to take their creations home; as such, the work will not be for sale. Nevertheless, the event promises free hot dogs, drinks, and a roaring good time! All are encouraged and welcome to attend.