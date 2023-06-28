Summer Reading at Marfa Public Library begins Saturday, July 1

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The annual Summer Reading extravaganza at Marfa Public Library kicks off July 1, 2023, and runs through August 12. Participants can sign up at the library this Saturday, July 1, and get a free popsicle!

Can’t make it? No problem! You can register and track your reading online at marfalibrary.readsquared.com.

Participants can earn points by reading—audiobooks, articles, comic books and graphic novels all count—and logging their progress. Participants will earn rewards as they reach different benchmarks, plus raffle tickets for the grand prizes. Adults can win a Yeti 35 cooler; teens, a gift certificate to Nike.com. Ages 12 and under can select either a sundae party or a Lego set of their choosing.

Visitors stopping by the library for Summer Reading are encouraged to peek into the children’s area and see the latest Make Believe Marfa installation, Medieval, created by volunteers Ross Cashiola, Harry Crofton and Adeline Schowengerdt. There’s a sentry tower, royal throne and castle (with working drawbridge), and kids can don royal garb and try medieval-themed crafts.

These activities and Summer Reading are free and open to all. Those looking for more information can call 432-729-4631, visit marfapubliclibrary.org, and follow @marfalibrary on Instagram. Generous support provided by The Friends of the Marfa Public Library, the Tocker Foundation and The Get Go.