Dancing with the Big Bend Stars raises over $9,000 for Alpine Public Library

ALPINE — Beloved fundraising event “Dancing with the Big Bend Stars” last week brought in a grand total of $9,317.15 for the Alpine Public Library.

Formerly known as “Dancing with Alpine’s Stars,” the event this year expanded to include talent from across the region, who competed at the Granada Theater to raise money for the local library. Attendees chipped in $5 to vote for their favorite contestants.

Competitors included Las Adelitas, Zumba of Alpine Public Library, Nora Hubbard and Matheo Karleen, Kiwanis Low Steppers, Greg and Valynda Henington, Rick Ruiz and Carmelita Jiménez, and Rubbie Ortiz Domínguez.

The winners across three categories are as follows:

Overall Winner (total votes, including votes cast before the event): Kiwanis Low Steppers

Event Night Winner (total votes cast during the event): Norah Hubbard and Matheo Karleen

Dancers’ Choice (votes cast only by the competing dancers): Norah Hubbard and Matheo Karleen