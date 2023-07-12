News

Dancing with the Big Bend Stars raises over $9,000 for Alpine Public Library

Folklórico dance group Las Adelitas were among the stars to perform at Dancing with the Big Bend Stars, a fundraising event for the Alpine Public Library. Photo by David Kowal.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 12, 2023 1002 PM

ALPINE — Beloved fundraising event “Dancing with the Big Bend Stars” last week brought in a grand total of $9,317.15 for the Alpine Public Library.

Formerly known as “Dancing with Alpine’s Stars,” the event this year expanded to include talent from across the region, who competed at the Granada Theater to raise money for the local library. Attendees chipped in $5 to vote for their favorite contestants.

The Alpine Public Library’s Zumba class took to the dance floor at Dancing with the Big Bend Stars. Photo by David Kowal.

Competitors included Las Adelitas, Zumba of Alpine Public Library, Nora Hubbard and Matheo Karleen, Kiwanis Low Steppers, Greg and Valynda Henington, Rick Ruiz and Carmelita Jiménez, and Rubbie Ortiz Domínguez.

The winners across three categories are as follows:

Overall Winner (total votes, including votes cast before the event): Kiwanis Low Steppers

Event Night Winner (total votes cast during the event): Norah Hubbard and Matheo Karleen

Dancers’ Choice (votes cast only by the competing dancers): Norah Hubbard and Matheo Karleen

alpine public library
Related

Presidio Municipal Development District votes to fund geothermal energy feasibility study 

By Sam Karas

 

‘They were us’: An oral history of the Big Bend National Park archaeological survey

By Sam Karas

 

Limpia Crossing residents take steps towards fire station establishment

By Mary Cantrell

 