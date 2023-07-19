Chinati Foundation to host free Family Day workshop 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Chinati Foundation invites local families to attend its upcoming free Family Day workshop on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will offer a guided visit through one of Chinati’s installations, followed by a hands-on art making experience. This fun Family Day will celebrate all things colorful.

Led by Chinati’s current education department intern, Angela Pastor, families will engage with Dan Flavin’s untitled (Marfa Project) and make marbled paper. The marbling technique produces dynamic and colorful swirls akin to tie-dye. Pastor will also demonstrate how to hand-bind sketchbooks and make bookmarks to match.

“We’re super excited to have her lead this workshop and very proud of all the work she’s put into it,” said Chinati lead educator Molly Bondy.

“We encourage families who haven’t been to the museum before to attend,” she added. “It’s a great way to have an introduction to the Chinati Foundation and enjoy a Saturday morning with your family.”

Light snacks and water will be provided to participants. Families of all ages are welcome; young children are encouraged to attend. Enrollment will be capped at 20.

To sign up, email Angela Pastor at [email protected]