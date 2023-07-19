OBITUARY: Naomi Anne “Sally” Livingston Devenport

By Big Bend Sentinel

Naomi Anne “Sally” Livingston Devenport, better known as Sally, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born January 13, 1935, in Marfa, Texas, to the late James Shannon and Lesta Dulaney Livingston and was their second child.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Elmer Devenport, of 57 years, and her two sisters, Bonnie Lynn Livingston, and Lesta Chere McNair.

Survivors are brothers James Shannon “Ike” Livingston and Wyck Dulaney “Mike” Livingston, and sister-in-law Anne Powell, all of Marfa, Texas. John and Sally had two children, Laura Anne Devenport of Bandera, Texas, and son John David “JD” Devenport of Wimberley, Texas. JD’s children are Annette Leinneweber and husband Chris; John Shannon Devenport, Jessy Annemarie Devenport and husband Jacob Harrison, all of Wimberley, Texas; and Zoe Jane Cheyanne Devenport of San Marcos, Texas. There are seven great-grandchildren: Hunter, Clif, Madison, Clara, Logan, Preston and Charlotte

Shortly after she married her husband, John, who was serving in the United States Army, they were transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where they resided until John was discharged from the Army. The family quickly moved back to Marfa, Texas. Sally started working for AT&T in the local office and attended Sul Ross State University. In 1961, when her son was born, the family moved to Fort Hancock, Texas, where John was principal, coach and teacher, and Sally stayed home to raise her children. In 1965 they moved to Wimberley, Texas. Sally returned to the workforce in 1968 as general manager for Jim Winn Iron Works, where she worked until her retirement. In addition, she was office manager for John’s construction business and had the job of keeping the family organized. She served on the board of Village Inn for many years.

Sally was active in her childrens’ activities and volunteered at the schools. Her home was always the place where all the local kids hung out –– not just her children but also the grandchildren and their friends. Many a local kid who was having a hard time would come talk with her. Everyone was always welcome in her home. You would often see her and her bridge-playing friends at garage sales. Each year family members always received a Christmas gift from a garage sale. This same group of friends had one of the first booths at Wimberley Market Days.

This same group of women took a trip together every year. Places they visited include the Grand Canyon, Sante Fe, West Texas, Maine, New England states, Canada, Louisiana, Mississippi, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and several of their last trips were to Bandera, Texas. This group of women when together were notorious for getting lost as many of these trips were prior to cell phones and GPS.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Wimberley Community Center, Blanco Room, 14063 Ranch Road 12, in Wimberley, Texas. We invite anyone who would like to come celebrate Sally and share a memory to attend and participate. The family requests that memorials be sent to The Wimberley Lions Club Scholarship Fund at P O Box 1749, Wimberley, Texas 78676.