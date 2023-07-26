Free school supplies and ice cream social to take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church next week

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The annual School Supplies Give Away and Ice Cream Social will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 6, beginning at noon. Families are invited to come by St. Paul’s, the rock church behind the Marfa Courthouse, to pick up brand-new backpacks with plenty of school supplies. Ice cream treats are available for everyone who stops by.

Those who would like to contribute toward purchasing school supplies are encouraged to visit www.stpaulsmarfa.org and click the DONATE button at the bottom of the page. Donations can also be left at the church.

Marfa students will benefit from the generosity of those who donate. Community members in need of supplies are encouraged to stop by, and those who don’t need supplies are invited to come by anyway and cool off with an ice cream treat.