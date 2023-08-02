OBITUARY: Michael Bryant Shurley

By Big Bend Sentinel

Michael Bryant Shurley died on July 30, 2023, at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his beloved family in his home near Marfa, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Parker Shurley, and his children: Katheryn Shurley, Bryant Shurley married to Christal Shurley, Emily Carter married to Josh Carter, and Ben Shurley. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Grant Shurley, Kherington Shurley, Brooklyn Shurley and Luke Carter; and his two sisters, Rachael Nixon and Patricia Shurley.

He was born February 13, 1950, in San Angelo, Texas, to Billy and Jane Shurley. He moved to Marfa at three weeks old and eventually graduated valedictorian of Marfa High School in 1968. He excelled in sports including football, baseball, and his favorite, track. He graduated Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in 1972. He remembered his time with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets fondly and often told outlandish tall tales about his lifelong brothers in Squadron 11. He worked for IMCO Services, a division of Halliburton, in Farmington, New Mexico, and then worked abroad in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina and Chile. He was fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and loved any opportunity to speak them, even if no one else in the room did. He and Suzanne married in League City in 1975. They returned to the states in 1984 where he was self-employed. He was known to enjoy many different jobs and was always looking for new opportunities to learn and grow his knowledge as a jack-of-all-trades. Many referred to him as a Renaissance man.

He retired to the Shurley Ranch in May, 2014, where he knew every rock and cactus on the property. He had immense pride for the ranch, and welcomed anyone to come visit so he could show them around. He was a student of history and loved most to study the Bible. He spent 20 years studying the Bible with the late Larry Venné and Kent Gardner, where amazing knowledge was opened up to them. He will be remembered as a loving and funny husband, father and man of God.

He will be laid to rest on The Shurley Ranch, outside of Marfa, Texas, on August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. All who would like to are welcome to attend.