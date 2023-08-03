Mini-Cheer Camp Returns August 9-10

By Big Bend Sentinel

Marfa Cheerleaders’ Mini Cheer Camp is Wednesday- Thursday, August 9-10, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, at the Marfa Shorthorn Gym. This annual event is returning after a break during the pandemic. Pre-K (age 4+) – 6th grade girls and boys will learn cheer routines, have fun, and focus on SHORTHORN pride. Mini Cheerleaders will cheer at all HOME football game halftime shows. Once a Shorthorn, always a Shorthorn!

Registration forms are available at the Elementary and High School reception desks and posted at Porter’s. Or contact Crawford Marginot ([email protected]) or Victoria Villarreal ([email protected]) for more information. Registration fee is $30 and includes snacks and a camp t-shirt delivered by the September 1st HOME game vs. El Paso Da Vinci. Forms due 8/4.