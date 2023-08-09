Education

Marfa Live Arts and Lower Left hosts mini Dance Ranch Marfa

Lower Left Performance Collective, left to right: Margaret Paek, Nina Martin, Kelly Dalrymple-Wass and Andrew Wass. Photo courtesy of Marfa Live Arts.
By Big Bend Sentinel

August 9, 2023 818 PM

MARFA – Continuing the tradition of bringing dance to town, this week Marfa Live Arts and Lower Left Performance Collective are hosting a group of 17 dancers consisting of locals and people from all around the country. Focusing on inclusivity and collaboration, Lower Left artists Nina Martin, Margaret Paek, Kelly Dalrymple-Wass and Andrew Wass are teaching their Ensemble Thinking and Contact Improvisation at the Crowley Theater. The workshop is accompanied by musician Loren Dempster.

There are open studio times when the public is invited to drop by the Crowley Theater and watch dance being made in the moment. Open studio times are Friday, August 11, from noon to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, August 12, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. 

For more information see www.lowerleft.org

Marfa Live Arts
