MSA to start receiving donated artworks for the ‘Little Piece of Art’ auction

MARFA — On August 15, Marfa Studio of Arts will begin receiving donated artworks for its upcoming “Little Piece of Art” auction, which will help support the 18th school year of MSA’s children’s arts program, the Studio in the Elementary program.

Artists may donate an existing work or create a special work for this event. Any artistic medium will be accepted, but the works cannot be larger than 24 inches in any dimension. MSA will host a silent auction and salon-style exhibition showcasing the donated works, which will be available for purchase.

Artists can deliver works to the Marfa Studio of Arts during gallery hours, 1 to 5 p.m., from August 15 to 19 and August 22 to 26. For those traveling on or during these dates, special arrangements can be made. Work can be mailed to MSA, P.O. Box 1189, Marfa, TX 79843

Those seeking more information are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.marfastudioarts.org/special-events.html