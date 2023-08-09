OBITUARY: Brenda Lyle Koonce Newton

By Big Bend Sentinel

Brenda Lyle Koonce Newton passed peacefully from this earth on August 2, 2023, in Ozona, Texas. Brenda was born August 31, 1946, in Marfa, Texas. She attended Marfa schools, where she graduated in 1964. She then went on to attend San Angelo College. She married Royce Vick Newton on June 26, 1965, and began a family. Victor Lyle Newton and Shawna Newton Hopper added more love and joy to their lives. Brenda retired from Ozona National Bank and from Crockett County Senior Center where she made many friends.

Although she enjoyed her work life, her most precious jobs were those of wife, mother and “Charlie.” Her talents were abundant, but her musical talent was a true gift that she shared with everyone. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She anxiously awaited the holiday season each year. Christmas was her all-time favorite, and she made it a special time for the entire family.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Royce Newton; a son, Victor, and his wife, Amy, and their children, Taylor and Abby Newton; a daughter, Shawna Hopper, her husband, Greg, and their children, Alex and Adam; as well as numerous extended family members who loved “Charlie.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Wava Koonce, and her sister, Janice Koonce Hinson.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on, there is reserved for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

1 Tim. 4:6-8

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ozona, Texas.

The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Ozona Community Center, PO Box 41, Ozona, TX 76943, a nonprofit daycare which all of her grandchildren attended and all adult family members have served as board members.