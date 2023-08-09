PHOTOS: Marfa ISD Class of 2024 Paints the Streets

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Family and friends showed up to the school on Monday night to help guerilla street artists, this year’s Marfa ISD seniors, as they wielded paint brushes and cans of spray paint, marking their names on the hot pavement, signaling the start of their final year as MISD students. The event, coined “Seniors Paint the Streets,” is a time-honored tradition that began as an act of rebellion, but is now sanctioned by the district, where the graduating class decorates North Gonzales Street before the start of the school year.