PHOTOS: Marfa ISD Class of 2024 Paints the Streets

MARFA — Family and friends showed up to the school on Monday night to help guerilla street artists, this year’s Marfa ISD seniors, as they wielded paint brushes and cans of spray paint, marking their names on the hot pavement, signaling the start of their final year as MISD students. The event, coined “Seniors Paint the Streets,” is a time-honored tradition that began as an act of rebellion, but is now sanctioned by the district, where the graduating class decorates North Gonzales Street before the start of the school year.
Citlali paints Kily Ortiz’s name. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Isaac Nunez. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Andru Bentley and sister Mikayla. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Marfa ISD senior Samantha Martinez puts leftover paint from Ballroom Marfa, where she is currently an intern, to good use by painting a disco ball-slash-strawberry with the help of family members. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Marco Ruiz. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Luis Solis and Loretta Rivera. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Ana Gallegos. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Kayla helps Ximena. Photo by Mary Cantrell.
Tony Saenz. Photo by Mary Cantrell.