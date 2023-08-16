OBITUARY: Irma Navarrette Lara

By Big Bend Sentinel

Irma Navarrette Lara transitioned peacefully on August 9, 2023, at the age of 83 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Irma was born on July 3, 1940, to Patricio “Picho” and Carmen Navarrette in Alpine, Texas, where she attended Centennial School. As the eldest of three children, she took pride in looking after her younger brothers, David and Joe Navarrette, as they ultimately helped her build her strong and confident personality.

In 1959, Irma married Juan Lara Sr. and soon after the two moved to Marfa, Texas, where they began growing their young family. Although widowed in 1970, Irma persevered to raise her four boys with determination and resilience. She welcomed the challenges that came with being the central figure in her children’s lives and never wavered in her love for her children, family, friends, and above all things, her faith in God.

With a loving demeanor and her smiling eyes, Irma will be remembered for her endless loyalty and love for her family. Her legacy of strength and independence will remain with her loved ones, and she will always be known for her perseverance. Putting her family first, above all else, was her priority and she will be missed greatly.

Irma is survived by her sons, Juan Lara Jr., Jose Eduardo Lara, Robert Lara, Raul Lara, and her daughter-in-law, Gracie Lara; grandchildren, Roxye Lara, Robert Lara Jr., Mercedes Lara, and Christian Lara; and great-grandchildren, Alexia Marquez, Jack Marquez, Adeline Marquez, Selena Lara, Eduardo Juan Lara, and Johh Lara.

A public viewing will be held at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home on August 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and funeral services will be held on August 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Burial services will be held at Holy Angel’s Cemetery in Alpine, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.