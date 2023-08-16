OBITUARY: Odilia Vasquez Merino

By Big Bend Sentinel

Odilia Vasquez Merino, 74, of Alpine passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, August 8, 2023, following a short illness. Odilia was born January 21, 1949, in Alpine, where she spent most of her life.

Odilia was the daughter of the late Jesusita Escareno.

Prior to her failing health, Odilia enjoyed music, dancing and socializing. Odilia’s loud and spunky personality could not be missed by those in her presence. Her favorite colors were red, blue and yellow. Odilia was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and had a strong devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

She is predeceased in death by her infant son, Joseph Merino; her mother, Jesusita Escareno; and siblings, Scotty Escareno, Evodio Salas, Elida Espinoza, Teresa Rios and Maria Luisa Rodriguez.

Odilia is survived by husband, Jose Merino; brother, Carlos Vasquez; sisters, Balvina Fuentez and Corina Lopez (Pete); and many nephews and nieces.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Rosary and funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. Pallbearers are as follows: David Campbell, Benjamin Campos, Joe Martinez, Bobby Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriquez and Sonny Rodriguez.

Odilia will be greatly missed by her family and friends.