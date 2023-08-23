Big Bend Reproductive Coalition to host Marfa town hall

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Big Bend Reproductive Coalition (BBRC) will hold a town hall in Marfa on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. at The Sentinel. The town hall is the second of five that will take place across the region.

The months-long community needs assessment process includes town halls, anonymous electronic survey, and door-to-door canvassing. Big Bend Reproductive Coalition hopes to learn about potential service gaps and what types of services and educational opportunities women and people with a uterus would like access to, including reproductive healthcare services, funding, workshops, support, community events and more. This information will help inform how BBRC will serve the community. Volunteers are needed. To volunteer for the community needs assessment, please reach out to [email protected]

Future town halls will take place in Fort Davis, Terlingua and Presidio. The town halls are free and open to all. There will be Spanish language interpretation at each event.

For more information about the Big Bend Reproductive Coalition, visit www.bigbendrc.org.