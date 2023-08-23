Marfa Studio of Arts announces new SITES coordinator

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Studio of Arts is entering the 18th consecutive year of bringing quality arts education to all the children of Marfa Elementary School. The MSA is excited to announce a new coordinator of the “Studio in the Elementary School” program, Sam Dwyer. For the last several years Julie Fischer has been a dedicated coordinator but will pass the torch to Dwyer for the upcoming school year.

Sam Dwyer grew up on a farm in northwestern Connecticut, before moving to Brooklyn and studying art at The New School. After college, Dwyer began working in 3-D design and fabrication while studying with the designer Stephen Alesch of Roman & Williams, a great patron, art teacher, and collector.

For several years before COVID, Dwyer was crafting educational toys that a biotech company used at trade shows to explain the workings of viral vector gene therapy. During COVID he bought land in Terlingua and slowly built a stone hut while living in the desert. This is where he found his love for the area and decided to stay.

Moving to Marfa, Dwyer began to work in the community to build strong relationships. He has periodically operated an extremely late night restaurant with friends and opened the worker-owned coffee co-op at Starbucks Marfa. Asked why he wanted to join MSA, Dwyer writes: “I applied for the coordinator role at MSA because I thought that my broad array of skills both as an artist and organizer could make an impact. The instructional team at the MSA SITES program is fantastic, and I am so excited to both be working with them and with the kids –– who are the future!”

The school year for SITES will be launched with a kick-off party and silent auction to fund the school arts program. Area artists have generously given their art and their hearts to help continue this important program. The party will be on Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. with food, beverage, music and the opportunity to bid on these beautiful art works that will support art classes at Marfa Elementary. Come meet Sam Dwyer and help celebrate another year of SITES at MSA Gallery, 105 East San Antonio (Marfa Public Radio building).