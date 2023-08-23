Sports updates from MISD athletic director 

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — The Lady Horns volleyball team just won a thrilling match Tuesday evening with a five set win over Rankin. Although the game had an intense, back and forth flow, Marfa managed to pull through and secure the victory.

Sparking the team was Maryfer Martinez, who started set one with exceptional diving plays and strong kills to put Marfa ahead. Raven Martinez and Ava Flores stepped up in sets four and five with their powerful spikes accompanied by amazing teamwork by all players. Head Coach Priscila Serrano stated she was proud of the team for overcoming a 1-2 deficit heading into set 4 because it provided a preview of the strong confidence that is building within the team. Marfa now heads to Fort Stockton Friday to play in the Comanche Classic. Brackets can be found on the Shorthorn Page and Marfa ISD website.

Our Shorthorn football team is having an incredibly promising season after three weeks of practice and two scrimmages. The Horns bring back a talented group of seniors and juniors and their chemistry is currently off the charts! Coach Ramirez stated, “Our players are showing exceptional skills on the field, from their speed to their pinpoint accuracy on the defensive side of the ball.” With their dedication and hard work that began this summer, the team is set to have a promising season. Marfa’s season opener is this Friday at the SRSU Six Man Shootout in Alpine against Sanderson. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.