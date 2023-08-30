August 31 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Editor:

We want to say thank you to all of our family and friends for the love and support they gave during these sad times as we remember Agee Evans. Our family is so grateful to everyone for all of the messages, calls, prayers, and stories of Agee. Your support means so much to us and helps us heal from our grief.

Thank you again.

The Evans Family

_______

Dear Editor,

This is a letter in response to the letter Mr. Richard L. Stone wrote last week.

Thank you for your letter, Mr. Stone! I really appreciate you understanding the predicament Presidio County finds themselves in. As a rural county with very little resources, it is extremely difficult to fulfill our obligations to the public. As an elected official, I respect and welcome input from the public and hope that your letter will open the minds of those who don’t want to see us raise taxes. I don’t know if you are aware, but we ”sucked it up” and selected to use the de minimis rate. The options we had were:

NO-NEW-REVENUE TAX RATE $0.41516 per $100

VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE $0.43046 per $100

DE MINIMIS RATE $0.47005 per $100

We need people to continue to communicate with us and help us come up with short- and long-term solutions to ensure the success of our county. It is always difficult to raise taxes because you never want to cause hardship for those who are not wealthy, but we also need to ensure that we are able to provide all of the necessary services to the people of our county, and unfortunately that costs money. There are major concerns for the consequences of the new tax rate being protested and overturned, as that would set us back further. This was a huge and necessary gamble that we hope everyone who lives and pays taxes in Presidio County will accept it and permit to happen.

Sincerely,

Brenda Silva Bentley

Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 1

432-386-2328

[email protected]

Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 1

432-386-2328

[email protected]