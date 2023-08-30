OBITUARY: William Edward Malcolm MacRoberts

By Big Bend Sentinel

William Edward Malcolm MacRoberts died at his home in Terlingua, Texas, on August 8, 2023.

Malcolm was born on November 22, 1960, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Nancy and Peter MacRoberts. As a boy, Malcolm would spend hours lying in a field watching planes flying overhead and daydreaming about the skies. As a teenager he had his pilot’s license before he learned to drive a car.

He graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1978 and attended Sul Ross State University for two years until he decided “enough school” and left to pursue a more adventurous path.

Malcolm was meticulous, stubborn, strong willed, big hearted, and very, very funny — all personality traits that suited his life of river guiding, fire fighting and EMTing. In his work, Malcolm touched multiple lives, guiding folks through rapids, jumping out of helicopters to

fight fires, and delivering babies in the back of ambulances. In his down time, Malcolm was always quick to tell a terrible joke and leave his audience groaning. He will be remembered with a big smile.

Malcolm was preceded in death by his father, Peter MacRoberts, and his younger brother, Conrad. He is survived by his mother, Nancy, many cousins, and many friends.

Malcolm’s Houston family will have a memorial Mass for him at a later date, and his Terlingua family will celebrate his life later this year.

Malcolm was a kind man and secretively generous. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations in his name to your favorite charity, and spare a thought and prayer for his family who will miss him so very, very much.