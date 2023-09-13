CDRI lecture series to feature Gary Paul Nabhan this Thursday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center and Botanical Gardens, host of the Roger Conant Distinguished Guest Lecturer Program, is honored to welcome Gary Paul Nabhan this Thursday, September 14, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Theater in Marfa as its latest lecturer.

Enjoy an enchanting evening with Nabhan as he inspires and enlightens his audience with his lecture, “Fragrances of the Chihuahuan Desert: The Desert Osmocosm Smells Like Rain.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Gary’s books, The Nature of Desert Nature; Agave Spirits, the Past, Present and Future of Mezcal; and Desert Terroir, Exploring the Unique Flavors and Sundry Places of the Borderlands, will be on sale in the lobby before the start of the program. Admission is free. Beverages and appetizers will be served after the program.

Contact [email protected] or call 432-364-2499 for more information.