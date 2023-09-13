OBITUARY: Ellen Buren Melvin

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ellen Buren Melvin left us and joined our Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Ellen was born on July 28, 1961, in Marfa, Texas, to Paul and Joan Thomas Buren.

Ellen attended school in Marfa and graduated Marfa High School in 1979.

She married the love of her life and best friend, Jimmy “Hammer” Melvin, on November 12, 1982. Together they raised three children.

Ellen was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She loved sports. She and Hammer followed their children and grandchildren all over the state watching them play sports and show livestock animals.

After the kids had grown, she went back to work at Marfa Elementary as an aide where she found more children to nurture. Later she had the opportunity to work for the Marfa Visitor Center and the Alpine Visitor Center where she loved meeting new people from all over the world and sharing her knowledge of the part of Texas she loved.

Ellen loved Christmas movies all year round. She enjoyed dancing with her beloved husband every chance she had, cooking for her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and living the simple life in her hometown of Marfa.

Ellen is preceded in death by her mother, Joan Buren; brothers John Buren, David Buren and Phillip Buren; brother-in-law Roy Melvin; and nephew Jack Melvin

Survivors include her husband, Hammer; children Barbra Haire (Lynne) of Lubbock, Chester Melvin (Morgan) of Cibolo, Michael Melvin of Marfa; grandchildren Tyler Melvin, Kristofer Haire, Mathew Melvin, Alexa Haire, Abby Melvin, Rayne Melvin, and Paisley Melvin. She is also survived by her father, Paul Buren (Brenda Buren) of Whitehorse Yukon; sisters Katie Sanchez (Fred Shanchez) of San Angelo, Susan Counts (Larry) of San Angelo; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.