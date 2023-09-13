News

Upcoming voter registration events

The Tri-County Voter Promoters are hosting voter registration events across the tri-county area this month ahead of the November election. Staff photo by Mary Cantrell.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

September 13, 2023 812 PM

TRI-COUNTY — A number of voter registration events are taking place in the area ahead of the November 7 election, hosted by the Tri-County Voter Promoters, a local nonpartisan organization. 

Voter registration will take place Friday, September 15, at Porter’s in Alpine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, at the Marfa Post Office from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Friday, September 22, at the Family Crisis Center in Terlingua from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

On November 7, voters will decide on 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution that are required to pass in order for recent legislation to become law. Propositions include increasing homestead exemption on school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000, the creation of a state water fund to finance water projects, broadband infrastructure and energy improvements, funding for state parks, and more. The full list can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

The last day to register to vote for the November 7 election is October 10. Early voting runs from October 23 to November 3. 

If you are interested in joining the Tri-County Voter Promoter’s registration efforts, contact Roy Morey, [email protected] or call 432-426-0122. 

elections voting
Related

CDRI lecture series to feature Gary Paul Nabhan this Thursday

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Event bookings displace Marfa Saturday Market, ending season months early

By Allegra Hobbs

 

Residents told to conserve water amid new tank installation

By Mary Cantrell

 