OBITUARY: Alice “Rusty” Eason

By Big Bend Sentinel

Alice “Rusty” Eason joined Heaven’s group of crafters on August 21, 2023. She was born in the family home on November 1, 1934, to Clair and Bessie Mae (Lawrence) Henney in a small town just outside of Columbia City, Indiana.

She graduated from high school and worked in various retail and health care positions before marrying Charles L. Eason in 1963 while he was pursuing his career in the U.S. Navy. After his retirement they lived in Indiana before moving to Presidio in 1995. She was a night owl that spent her time with TV and crafts, especially crocheting colorful butterflies, which she would give out to people she met.

Preceding her passing were her parents, sisters Norma Zartman and Betty Hicks, and her brother, Lawrence Dean Henney. She is survived by her husband Charles of Presidio, sister Wanda Bair and brother Matthew Henney, both of Indiana, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Cremation was handled by Mobile Mortician of Ft. Davis with no viewing or service. Inurnment will be private.