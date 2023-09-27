Alpine Historical Association and Sul Ross to host Hispanic Heritage Symposium

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Alpine Historical Association, in collaboration with the Sul Ross State University Department of Visual and Performing Arts, will host a Hispanic heritage symposium at 7 p.m. Friday, September 29, at the newly-reopened Granada Theatre.

Admission is free and open to all. A pre-event social hour will begin at 6 p.m. A cash bar and complimentary appetizers will be available. The symposium celebrates Hispanic heritage and will feature a panel discussion between Hispanic members of the Sul Ross community in their twenties in conversation with elders of Alpine’s Hispanic community.

As a Designated Hispanic Serving Institution, Sul Ross State University, along with the Alpine Historical Association and Theatre of the Big Bend, looks forward to engaging in a vibrant exchange of stories, experiences and insights that have shaped Alpine’s Hispanic community. The event will also pay homage to the Centennial School, a segregated educational institution located in South Alpine, which educated children from the first to the eighth grades from 1936-1969.

Artist Ramon Deanda will unveil limited-edition works of art specially created for the event that will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go toward future initiatives that will strengthen the collaboration between the fine arts and theatre departments at Sul Ross State University.