Marfa Golf Classic, 1st 2-day tournament in 35 years, to take place this weekend

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — An inaugural tournament coined the Marfa Golf Classic will take place this weekend September 30 and October 1 at the Marfa Golf Course, the first two-day competition to be held locally in around 35 years, according to organizers.

The tournament is a two-person scramble open to anyone in the area. Entry fee to play is $400 per team. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each player will receive a polo shirt with the Marfa Golf Classic logo on it. Lunch will be provided both days on the course, and a dinner for players will take place Saturday evening at the Marfa Visitor Center.

Teams will be flighted after Saturday play, and day money will be paid out both days. Each flight will pay first place $1,300, second place $750 and third place $550.

The event was organized by the Presidio County Golf Committee, a group of local volunteers and golf course members created to bring back more tournaments and activities to the golf course. In the past, tournaments were regular, resulting in big turnouts.

The committee said it hopes to continue the Marfa Golf Classic annually in order to showcase the highest golf course in Texas in all its beauty and provide economic stimulus to Marfa’s hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

The organization aims to increase payouts in the future to keep participation high. Any funds left over from the event will go towards general upkeep of the golf course, including maintenance, equipment and beautification.

The Presidio County Golf Committee would like to thank the City of Marfa and Presidio County for their support, Athletic Director Linda Ojeda, Marfa ISD coaching staff and students in athletics period that have gone out in the afternoons this week to help with the cleanup around the golf course as well as Ernest and Nellie Villarreal.