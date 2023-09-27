Letters to the Editor

September 28 Letters to the Editor

Illustration by crowcrumbs.
By Big Bend Sentinel

September 27, 2023 822 PM

Dear Editor,

I am a 30-year subscriber to the BBS and have followed David Beebe’s involvement in Marfa and Presidio County. The city and county need to appreciate, realize and be thankful for his dedicated involvement!

Richard L. Stone

Austin, Texas

