Letters to the Editor September 28 Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, I am a 30-year subscriber to the BBS and have followed David Beebe's involvement in Marfa and Presidio County. The city and county need to appreciate, realize and be thankful for his dedicated involvement! Richard L. Stone Austin, Texas