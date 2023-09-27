Sports Updates from MISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

FOOTBALL

The Marfa Shorthorns dominated Sierra Blanca during the Vaqueros’ homecoming night festivities last week with a blistering 51-27 win on the road.

The evening was full of victories for Marfa, as the junior Horns set the tone for the Shorthorns with a 49-0 victory via mercy rule over the junior Vaqueros. Aidyen Gonzales scored a pair of touchdown receptions for Marfa, while Austin McGary found the end zone early and often.

For the night cap, Shorthorn fans were in for another victorious treat. Derick Campos continued to shine as he led the Horns once again with multiple rushing touchdowns, while Luis Solis and Manny Dominguez were the anchors to Marfa’s impenetrable defense.

Campos continues to leave no doubt that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of six-man high school football, delivering breathtaking performances with multiple touchdowns per game, through the use of his incredible speed, agility and football IQ.

Under the command of senior quarterback Dustin Martinez, Marco Ruiz scored on a fifth-yard TD reception and Jaden Nunez also found the end zone to help Marfa’s cause. The Shorthorns’ defense was equally impressive. Dominguez and Solis led the charge, shutting down Sierra Blanca’s offense with a combination of hard-hitting tackles and defensive reads, leaving the Vaqueros unable to gain any traction against the impenetrable wall erected by Dominguez, Solis, and the rest of the Shorthorns’ defensive squad.

Coach Edgar Ramirez, who has been a guiding force for the Shorthorns, couldn’t hide his pride and excitement after the game. “I’ve always believed in the talent and potential of these young athletes; the key has been making THEM believe they can win. And right now, they have bought in and believe,” he said.

VOLLEYBALL

Marfa’s volleyball team thrives amidst challenges and picked up yet another win Tuesday against Iraan. The Lady Horns young squad continues to defy expectations as they continue to play with grit and determination by hanging with bigger schools. They recently played in close matches against McCamey, El Paso DaVinci and Iraan. The team’s youth has been both a challenge and an advantage.

“With our younger team we’ve had somewhat of a soft reboot this season, but the potential in these players is undeniable,” said Head Coach Priscila Serrano.

Players like Ava Flores and Raven Martinez have been instrumental in anchoring the team with impressive serves, digs, and kills. Flores’ vocal leadership will be critical as the team now heads into district play beginning in October. In recent games, Marfa’s volleyball team has emerged victorious, however, they haven’t been without their share of setbacks. Sophomore captain Ava Flores is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, this unfortunate circumstance has provided an opportunity for freshman Giselle Torres to gain valuable playing time. Torres has seamlessly transitioned into the starting rotation and has shown remarkable poise and skill. Adding to the team’s strength is freshman Zoe Salgado, who has been a defensive specialist for Marfa. Her ability to dig every ball without hesitation has saved crucial points, yet most notable is the confidence Salgado is building.

On the offensive front, another freshman standout, Itzel Urrutia, is steadily becoming more consistent with her serves and attacks. Her growth in this aspect will be critical if Marfa hopes to make a run in the playoffs. Marfa now plays against the Mustangs in Marathon, scheduled for this Friday at 4:45 p.m. Despite the hurdles they’ve faced, Marfa’s volleyball team remains resilient with determination, and the unyielding spirit of youthful potential and excitement.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Shorthorn cross-country team ran against a field of 220 runners last Wednesday at the Marfa Shorthorn Trail Invitational. Marfa’s boys won the championship title, while the girls placed third. The teams now head to Alpine Saturday for the Big Bend Mountain Ramble.