Upcoming voter registration events

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — There’s still time to register to vote in the upcoming November 7 election, with the Tri-County Voter Promoters, a local nonpartisan organization, hosting a number of voter registration events throughout the region.

Voter registration will be available Thursday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Porter’s in Alpine, as well as from noon to 3 p.m. at the Morgan University Center at Sul Ross.

On Friday, September 29, volunteers will be registering people to vote from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Porter’s in Alpine, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Morgan University Center at Sul Ross, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Crisis Center in Terlingua, located at 2001 Ghost Town Road.

Voters will decide on 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution on November 7 that are required to pass in order for recent legislation to become law. Propositions include increasing homestead exemption on school property taxes from $40,000 to $100,000, the creation of a state water fund to finance water projects, broadband infrastructure and energy improvements, funding for state parks, and more. The full list can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

The last day to register to vote for the November 7 election is October 10. Early voting runs from October 23 to November 3.

If you are interested in joining the Tri-County Voter Promoter’s registration efforts, contact Roy Morey, [email protected] or call 432-426-0122.