Marfa Golf Classic brings teams from all over Texas to compete in 2-day tournament

The Marfa Golf Classic, the first two-day tournament in many years held locally, took place last weekend with over 30 competing teams. Photo courtesy of Rosela Rivera.
By Big Bend Sentinel

October 4, 2023 844 PM

MARFA — Last weekend, the first two-day golf tournament to be held at the Marfa Golf Course in many years, called the Marfa Golf Classic, took place with 37 teams competing. 

Here are the tournament results: 

 

Championship Flight

1st- Todd Hooker/Will Adams

2nd- John Lujan/Preston Fowlkes

3rd- Adam Gonzales/Wes O’Bryant

 

President’s Flight

1st- Toby Corrales /Mingo Corrales 

2nd- Jay Scott/Noah Smith

3rd- Will Fernandes/Clay Fernandes

 

First Flight

1st- Armando Granado/John Granado

2nd- Clay Teague/Coe Duke

3rd- John Fowlkes/Derick Meader

 

Second Flight

1st- Jon Rivera/Joe Medrano

2nd- Eric Pallarez/Rene Nunez

3rd- Alex Corrales/Panky Corrales

