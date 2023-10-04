Marfa Golf Classic brings teams from all over Texas to compete in 2-day tournament

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Last weekend, the first two-day golf tournament to be held at the Marfa Golf Course in many years, called the Marfa Golf Classic, took place with 37 teams competing.

Here are the tournament results:

Championship Flight

1st- Todd Hooker/Will Adams

2nd- John Lujan/Preston Fowlkes

3rd- Adam Gonzales/Wes O’Bryant

President’s Flight

1st- Toby Corrales /Mingo Corrales

2nd- Jay Scott/Noah Smith

3rd- Will Fernandes/Clay Fernandes

First Flight

1st- Armando Granado/John Granado

2nd- Clay Teague/Coe Duke

3rd- John Fowlkes/Derick Meader

Second Flight

1st- Jon Rivera/Joe Medrano

2nd- Eric Pallarez/Rene Nunez

3rd- Alex Corrales/Panky Corrales