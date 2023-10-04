Marfa Golf Classic brings teams from all over Texas to compete in 2-day tournament

October 4, 2023 844 PM
MARFA — Last weekend, the first two-day golf tournament to be held at the Marfa Golf Course in many years, called the Marfa Golf Classic, took place with 37 teams competing.
Here are the tournament results:
Championship Flight
1st- Todd Hooker/Will Adams
2nd- John Lujan/Preston Fowlkes
3rd- Adam Gonzales/Wes O’Bryant
President’s Flight
1st- Toby Corrales /Mingo Corrales
2nd- Jay Scott/Noah Smith
3rd- Will Fernandes/Clay Fernandes
First Flight
1st- Armando Granado/John Granado
2nd- Clay Teague/Coe Duke
3rd- John Fowlkes/Derick Meader
Second Flight
1st- Jon Rivera/Joe Medrano
2nd- Eric Pallarez/Rene Nunez
3rd- Alex Corrales/Panky Corrales