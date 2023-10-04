October 5 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

I am urging all who are concerned about the fate of Vizcaino Park to attend Commissioners Court in Marfa on October 11 at 10 a.m. As I write this letter there is no meeting agenda posted, but I am willing to bet that the issue of the El Cosmico entrance road through Vizcaino Park will be on it. And I bet that it will be an action item to be voted on at that time.

After attending the commissioners meeting in Presidio, I learned that El Cosmico people plan to pay for building/maintenance of the new road through Vizcaino Park. My question is: why build a new road when a county road already exists that can lead into the new “enhanced” Cosmico? Why don’t the Cosmicos opt to repair and maintain Antelope Hills Road? That road is not in good shape, and the county cannot seem to maintain it. It seems to me that if the Cosmico people have the money to build/maintain a brand new road, they have the money to repair/maintain an existing road.

Concerns that have been voiced about using Antelope Hills Road as an entryway to El Cosmico were: amount of traffic, speed of traffic, noise, dust, etc. Will these concerns magically disappear if a road is built through Vizcaino Park? And to suggest that this new road might lead to revitalization of the park is completely laughable.

What a slap in the face to Mr. Vizcaino and members of his generation who worked so hard to create the park, a park to be enjoyed by the people of Marfa and Presidio County…..not a park to be used as an entrance to an “enhanced” campground/boutique hotel/3D-built housing compound. Seems like the guests and residents of this proposed new development are now the county’s top priority.

Talk to the county judge, talk to the county commissioners, talk to each other. Don’t be complacent.

Dawn Shannon

Marfa

With joy and gratitude, I wanted to share our appreciation of the success of the inaugural of the first Hispanic Heritage Symposium hosted by Historic Alpine, The Theatre of the Big Bend, Sul Ross Visual and Fine Arts Department, and Visit Alpine TX. The event brought together diverse voices to share, learn and celebrate the tapestries of stories and heritage shaping the vibrant Hispanic community in Alpine.

We want to extend our profound thanks to Marjie Scott, the chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sul Ross, Brett Scott, professor of communication, the dedicated theatre students and our panelists of esteemed elders, Adan Reyes, Rosario DeLaO, Elva Torres, Elidia Polanco and Saul Garza. Their contributions, insights and artistic talents played a pivotal role in adding depth and insight to our understanding of our shared culture, and history. Additionally, we would like to thank my stepmother, Lucy Valenzuela Ward. Her willingness to share her stories and perspective have been essential in our endeavor to bridge cultural divides.

It is evident that Alpine is experiencing a cultural renaissance; we are elated to be contributors. The symposium served as a testament to our community’s cultural tapestry in fostering dialogue and understanding across generations and cultures.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to every individual – especially the Hispanic community of Alpine – who participated, shared their narratives and enriched the dialogue during the forum.

We eagerly anticipate delving deeper into the historical and cultural histories of Alpine with a focus on the Madero Ward School, The Centennial School, and the Pueblo Viejo and Nuevo communities in our future forums. We are optimistic that our journey of exploration will continue to attract more folks passionate about recognizing, understanding and celebrating the cultural diversity of Alpine.

Sincerely,

Abbey Ward Branch

Historic Alpine, Inc.