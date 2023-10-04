Private water well screenings to take place Oct. 10-13

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — The Texas Well Owner Network (TWON) is hosting upcoming events in West Texas on October 10-13 to allow residents to have their well water screened.

Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E. coli, arsenic, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.

There will be a $15 per sample cost for the water screening. A follow-up meeting to explain screening results, corrective measures and overall best practices of private well management will take place from 8 a.m. to noon October 13 at the Big Bend Telephone Conference Room, 808 N. 5th St., Alpine.

Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, said area residents wanting to have their well water screened should pick up a sample bag, bottle and instructions from their local AgriLife Extension office.

“It is very important that only sampling bags and bottles from the AgriLife Extension offices be

used and all instructions for proper sampling are followed to ensure accurate results,” said Pigg, who recommends water wells undergo annual tests.

Local AgriLife Extension offices are located in Brewster County at 2201 FM 703 in Alpine, and in Presidio County, on the second floor of the county courthouse in Marfa. Local groundwater conservation district offices will also act as water sample drop off locations — for Brewster and Presidio counties visit the county courthouses, for Jeff Davis County visit 113 State St., Fort Davis.

For more information, visit twon.tamu.edu or contact Joel Pigg at 979-845-1461 or [email protected] or John Smith at 979-204-0573 or [email protected].