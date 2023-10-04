September Dispatches from the Marfa ISD Journalism Class

By Marfa High School Journalism Class

New sixth-grade class

By: Aubrey Tarr

“My advice to the sixth-graders is to stay focused and be a leader.”

-Jerika Rodriguez, seventh-grader at Marfa ISD

It’s a new year at Marfa ISD, which means that last year’s MISD students have either graduated or passed onto the next grade. This also means that there is a new sixth grade class, with different students, and they’re new to the Marfa Jr. High/High School building. I decided to ask a few of them some questions to see how they liked it so far.

I began this interview by asking Ms. Foster a few questions. The first question was, “How many years have you been teaching?”

She looked away from her computer and straight at me, “I’m starting my twelfth year.”

“Do you still enjoy teaching as much as you did when you first started?” I asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

“Why?”

She sat back in her chair. “When I started, not a lot of my administrators believed in me, and that caused a lot of self-doubt. But the last,” she paused and thought, “seven years, I would say that my principals, my colleagues, and my students have shown me differently.”

“Do you think the four day week is a good or bad idea?”

“It’s a good idea, in that it makes everyone pick up the pace. It’s just gonna take some getting used to.” As she spoke, I couldn’t help but to nod in agreement.

“Do you enjoy having the new sixth-grade students?” I asked and she nodded.

“Yes, but they still have a lot to learn! We’re all guiding them, and one day it’ll click,” she said as she went back to being on her computer.

“Can you explain what you mean by ‘click’?”

“They’re still getting used to the schedule and expectations. Right now it’s just daily reminders, but soon it’ll click and we won’t have to remind them as much. It’ll just happen.”

“Do you think they will be better or worse than your last sixth-grade class and why?”

She thought to herself for a while before she spoke. “They seem more open to new ideas.

More willing to share thoughts and to answer questions. So already that is a big step.”

“Do you think you’d still like to be a teacher even after this year?” I asked.

“Yes, but I think it would be interesting to be an instructional coach.”

“What does an instructional coach do?”

“I would basically go to other meetings including the English ones and write down ideas for science or math and share them with other teachers.”

Next, I asked a boy from sixth grade, Ty Bejaran, some questions. I asked him a total of six questions and he was reluctant to answer: only two responses longer than a “yes” or “no.”

The first question I asked was, “What is your favorite thing about school?”

He shrugged his shoulders. “A lot of stuff.”

“Like?” I asked, trying to get more out of him.

“P.E.,” he pauses, “[and] that we don’t have to line up.”

I hadn’t really thought about that. But I remembered that back in elementary school, the students have to line up everywhere: to go to the cafeteria, to the playground, everywhere. Even on field trips!

“What is your least favorite thing about school?” I asked, and he immediately answered: “That there’s four classes.”

“Do you miss the elementary school building?” I asked and he shrugged.

“Kinda,” he blankly responded.

“What do you miss about it?”

“I don’t know.”

I asked if he missed the playground at the elementary school, and he just said, “No.” Then I asked if he had a favorite subject, and, “No,” was all he said. I started to push him for an answer as I asked if he liked math or English, and he said no to both. But when I asked if he liked science, he said yes.

I then asked, “If you could stop coming to school would you?” and he shook his head, “No.”

He leaned back in his chair, presumably bored, so I just ended it there. After the interview I thanked him for his time before letting him go back to class.



After that, I was kind of worried that the rest of his classmates would answer just like him. But I was humbled when I interviewed a girl named Alayna Vasquez. Alayna was very formal with her answers. Her hands were crossed in front of her in a very respectful way. She leaned forward and answered with an amazing attitude.

The first question I asked her was about her summer.

“I just laid in bed and slept,” she responded.

“Did you go anywhere?” I asked.

“I went to San Antonio and,” she paused, “yeah,” she said to herself before looking back at me, “I went to Dallas as well.”

I asked if she was going to be playing any sports.

“Yes. I’m playing volleyball right now. But I’m going to play basketball and softball.”

Next, I asked her what her favorite class was, and she thought about it for a while.

“My favorite class right now is probably science.”

“What do you like about it?”

“I like learning about different things in the world and, like, animals and stuff.”

“Do you like being in a new school building?” I asked and she nodded.

“Yeah, I like it. It’s nicer and bigger.”

“What do you miss about elementary school?” I asked and she smiled.

“I miss recess,” she responded quickly.

“Do you have a favorite teacher?”

“Ms. Enriquez.”

“Do you miss being in her class?” I asked.

“Yes,” she paused, “I just miss her in general.”

“Do you like the four-day week?” I asked and she nodded.

“Yes, I can get more sleep.”

Football

By Darren and Ayven

The Marfa Shorthorn Football team has played three games this year and already tripled our record from last year. As a member of the football team, I am feeling positive about our prospects this year; but, some of my peers are skeptical because, like I said, we only won one game last year; we even lost against the homeschool teams. I think we’re going to prove them all wrong!

So, Ayven Pippen and I interviewed the head coach of the MHS football team about our first win, and he said, “I think we did what we needed to do, and we did what we could, and we got the W, and we did good, and we feel great.”

When asked about the rest of the season, Coach Ramirez said, “I think it all depends on the team, and how we prepare and focus!”

When I asked him how far he expected us to go, Coach replied, “I think we can be District Champion!”

As for the homecoming game against Fort Hancock, Ramirez said, “I am hoping to 45 Fort Hancock, but in a game, there’s a lot of distractions, but if we focus I think we can 45 them. I think to win district we have to win one game at a time. Our team has a lot of potential, and we can do a lot of good things! I think we are still a bit of a young team but still have a good group of seniors and juniors.”

Coach Ramirez was indeed correct in his prediction about homecoming! We beat Fort Hancock 56-0 before halftime.

“I think we have been winning games because we dedicated our entire summer to football, and we have been practicing every night until seven,” said freshman Darren Campos.

Kiko said, “It’s obvious the team has worked twice as hard this year, and that it’s really paying off on the field.”

When I asked a fellow football player about the first Marfa win, when we played against Sanderson, Senior Dustin Martinez said, “Bro! To be honest, we should have 45’d them before half time!”

He was excited about the game against Da Vinci, saying, “Bro, we’re going to go crazy for real! I believe we can 45 them in the first quarter! Oh yeah bro, there’s a possibility! We have a good bond as a team, I just need to learn how to block!”

Dustin, although he was clearly clowning some in that interview as he hyped himself up for the game, ended up being prescient. In a thrilling game during Marfa Lights Weekend, the Shorthorns shutout the heavily favored Da Vinci 49-0 after they lost an early touchdown for unsportsman-like conduct and a second for holding. The Shorthorns, thus, rocketed past the competition with superior football playing and seven touchdowns!

When I interviewed Diego Jurado after the first game, he said, “I think it was pretty good and shows we put in the effort, and it shows that we are going to have a good season!” Diego also remarked that the team has grown stronger and put in more work this year than ever before, saying, “I think we are a lot better than our past years and the people that showed up during the summer [made the team stronger.]”

Liani, a senior who is also an athletic trainer for the team, said, “I’m very happy for y’all! I believe y’all worked very hard, and I just think y’all deserve that win! I think y’all are definitely going to do better than the last few years, and y’all will make it far. I think anything is possible! We have to get up and work for it, like Coach R says: y’all are hungry so y’all are gonna eat! I definitely think y’all are better than y’all were last year, and y’all have the mindset of winning and are hungry for the win!”

So, after the homecoming game, things are looking good for the Shorthorns!

New staff

Messiah and Isaiah

After several resignations during the 2022-2023 school year and over the summer, Marfa ISD has some new staff; most are teachers, and some double as coaches. This year, we have seen a total of five new employees. Coach Ramirez, the former elementary PE teacher, has moved onto teaching in the high school building, where he teaches Spanish. We decided to interview some of these new (and new to campus) staff members and get their insight on their experiences so far.

We began with Mrs. Hinojos, who is a new math teacher. First, we asked her why she chose Marfa ISD.

She answered, “I chose Marfa ISD because it’s closer to Alpine, where I live, and it’s a smaller school. Everybody is close.”

The next question we asked was, “Why did you want to be a teacher?”

She answered, “I always wanted to be a teacher because I knew a teacher who passed away who left an impact; so I decided to become a teacher to also leave an impact on my students.”

The next thing we asked was what she’s looking forward to while working here at Marfa ISD.

“The thing I look forward to is making a good bond with all my students that I teach, and also I look forward to teaching them math, and in the end hopefully making them like it.”

“How are you liking it here at Marfa ISD so far?” we asked.

She said, “I’m really liking it so far because the students are very good, and I feel that the staff is very supportive.”

The next teacher we decided to interview was Ben Pineda. He is our new history teacher, taking the place of Coach Alferez who is now our new superintendent. We asked our first question, “Why do you choose to teach at Marfa ISD?”

He answered, “I wanted to give back to the community since I’m not from here, so I wanted to give back to the students to nourish the students.”

We then asked why he became a teacher: “Well I worked in special education for seven years, so I decided to use my history degree that I got in college to teach, and I love it.”

“So, what are you enjoying so far here at Marfa ISD?”

“Well the students, y’all are crazy energetic, also the school spirit and the games. Y’all are awesome, and I like how close you all are to each other since this is a small town, and the sense of community in the school. A lot of schools don’t seem to have that.”

Finally, we decided to interview Coach Pippen, an MHS graduate who is in charge of ICEV classes and is coaching football.

We asked our first question, “Why did you choose Marfa ISD?”

He responded, “Well, I graduated from college and I wanted to come back home and win some football games since we’ve been losing a lot! And, I think it’s meaningful to teach the youth and give back a positive outlook.”

The next question was, “What do you look forward to as a teacher in Marfa ISD?”

He answered back, “I look forward to seeing kids grow up and maturing like adults and watching them go through life.”

Then we checked in with this new teacher: “How are you enjoying here so far?”

He said, “So far I’ve been enjoying it here. It has been the same since I’ve been in high school, and the different dynamic from sitting in a student desk to in the teacher’s desk ––it’s a different point of view.”

MISD administration: Who are they?

Zoey and Belen

We have decided to write about how administrative staff in our school feel about the school, and we learned more information about them. The women in the school’s administrative office do a lot of important work: they communicate with the board, cut paychecks and generally help out the superintendent. So, we interviewed Mr. Alferez, Bianca and Rosela.

While helping Alferez push a TV, we asked, “What does the school board do?”

He said, “The school board is like the government for the school. They supervise the money, students, staff, and the overall education plan for students as well as the calendar and decisions with that. The school board and superintendent work together as a team to bring about the best education for the students and staff.”

“What do you think of the school board this year?”

He replied, “Everyone on the school board has the right mindset when it comes down to what they want for the district, what they’re looking for and their vision for the district you know, for the staff, so I feel like their ideas and their visions is what makes a strong school board.”

Next we asked, “How do you feel about not having a principal?”

He paused and said, “Well, we’re still looking for that principal. The thing about principals and teachers across the state, the shortages of those positions in the state of Texas, is that there is a lot of school districts trying to find or create ways to grow their own teachers to administrators and we would like to do that, but at the same time we’re still looking for a principal.”

Finally, after getting the TV to its destination, we asked one last question. We asked Alferez if being superintendent is what he expected. He told us that it was and wasn’t at the same time. He said, “I always wanted to be a teacher or an administrator; I wanted to be tied into education and be part of the education process. Now that I have this position, it has given me the opportunity to expand my own influence, my philosophy, and my methodology.” He continued to say that he does love his new position, though, and the challenge. Finally, Coach added that no matter what position in education he’s in, “Alferez will always give it 110%.”

We interviewed Bianca Gonzales after that, and found out more about her and her position. She is the school’s chief financial officer. She told us that she doesn’t have to interact with the school board much, and she added that she believes that if we go into this school year with a good attitude then we will have a great year! She told us she actually wanted to be a teacher, as that’s what she went to college for. She changed her major to communications later on, and even though communications has nothing to do with her current job, she ended up working at the school. She has been working here for 17 years, so having various open positions isn’t anything new or different. She even said that her first year working here they had 17 positions open, so, “It’s something that always happens, and it’s nothing we haven’t dealt with before.”

The next and last person we interviewed was Rosela, who you might not see as much since she’s in the office most of the time. She thinks we have a good board and that their intentions are good for the district and for the students. She thinks they want to do what’s best for the school, its students, and for the community. She has been working here for only a year. Rosela graduated from here in 1997 and her parents are both here, so she thought it would be good to stay here to stay close with them, and she took the opportunity for the job when she could. She says for the most part we are fully staffed and thinks any year or any district is going to have vacancies. People will either leave the district or move to another teaching position, so it’s pretty normal having vacancies.

Marfa Lights recap

By Flavio

I have been tasked with recapping the 36th Annual Marfa Lights for the local school paper. I thought I’d interview school staff and students about their Marfa Lights expectations and realities before and after the celebration!

During Journalism class, I spoke to our teacher Ms. Powers about Marfa Lights — an annual celebration that takes place each Labor Day weekend in downtown Marfa — and what she was looking forward to during the event. She excitedly said that she wants to have a picture of her and her best friend printed on a T-shirt, a tradition that she says is two years old, in which the current year’s shirt includes a photo of the two wearing the last year’s shirt. A lot to unfold, but it’s her wish.

I asked her a burning question, hoping she would have the same enthusiasm that she answered the previous question with: “What food do you wish to find at Marfa lights?”

“Chile rellenos burritos!” she shouted, “With a lot of salsa, and shredded lettuce.” She described it perfectly, making it seem like she was dreaming about it. Although my stomach wouldn’t handle it, I hope her stomach can!

I asked her what her favorite way to pass time during Marfa Lights is, and she said, “Just walking around and people watching and eating fun food and doing laps around the courthouse and shopping and dancing and just everything! It’s my favorite Marfa weekend!” It seemed like she had a similar plan to other people, such as me.

Then, I interviewed a ninth-grader, Zoey Salgado, and a good friend of mine. “What is your favorite part of Marfa Lights?” I inquired.

“My favorite part of Marfa Lights is eating all the food and seeing people and just hanging out.” She continued, “I love hanging around just doing some dumb things, not illegal.” She really emphasized that “not illegal” part, which had made us both laugh.

Now, I asked her if they were going to go with anyone and her group. “Um, I would go with my homie Janayah, and Kassandra, and Belen, and Itzel, and Giselle, and Madison, and Dariela––” she went on and listed her entire friend group, including people I don’t know from out of town.

“But, if I had to pick someone, I would probably pick Janayah.”

Now, it was only a matter of time before the grand celebration of Marfa Lights happened. Of course, I had to interview Abby Boyd, president of the Marfa Chamber of Commerce. She had brought up several great points about Marfa Lights: how it works financially, space, musicians, and so much more. Unfortunately, the Chamber of Commerce is going to be at a loss this year due to many things, but mostly the cost of the stage, which is usually donated. And she’s very grateful to whoever brought a shirt!

After Marfa Lights ended, I decided to interview Ms. Powers and Zoey Salgado again to see if it had reached their expectations during the celebration.

“Yes, it went over my expectations to be honest. It blew up my expectations actually,” Zoey said, then I asked her another question.

“Did you find everything you were looking for? Did you do everything you were planning to do?”

She thought for a moment before answering, “Yeah, I just wanted to meet people, and eat. And find the love of my life.”

Ms. Powers had also returned from the four-day break, so I asked her how it went at Marfa Lights.

“I had so much fun at Marfa Lights,” she said. “I saw some of my journalism students, and some of my friends. I danced and I ate too much food. It was so much fun.”

I asked if she had gotten the shirts she was looking for. “Yes, actually, I just went to the post office and mailed the shirt to my best friend.” We laughed together for a bit.

Marfa Lights was hectic this year, but it’s a celebration of the locals here in Marfa. I definitely do feel celebrated, and I do love attending Marfa Lights, even if it was filled with people and I personally dislike big crowds. It was incredible visiting the festival again after a year of skipping.

Senior year

By Samantha

The Class of 2024 has officially started senior year. As a matter of fact, it already seems to be going by quickly: homecoming and the senior skit are already over! It seems like just yesterday that we got out for spring break early and then school changed forever: we had to miss our eighth-grade promotion due to COVID, and many of us spent the majority of freshman year online. Now, high school is almost over, so I interviewed some seniors on how it’s been so far for them.

The first senior I spoke to is the lovely Oscar Meraz. He has been a student at MISD his whole life. I began by asking, “How do you feel about senior year?”

“Uhhh I think it’s easy. It’s also sad, depressing, and it’s killing me. I like all the teachers we have this year and I love all my classes.”

“Are you excited to graduate?”

“Uh yea,” he replied.

“Does it make you sad?”

At first, he tries to act too cool and he says no. I give him a look that begs for longer answers so I can complete my journalism assignment, and he caves and then says, “Yeah, it does. I don’t wanna leave all my friends behind, especially Esdras. I’m also going to miss the girls.”

I asked Oscar about his plans after high school.

“I want to go to Austin,” he said, where he plans to learn to be an astronaut.

Another senior I interviewed is Dustin Martinez.

“How is your senior year so far?”

“It’s pretty good, it’s going great because I barely even do anything in school to be honest and we don’t even have school on Fridays,” he replied.

“Are you sad or happy about graduating?”

“Oh uh, I’m both because, um, I’m sad I won’t see Fernanda anymore, and I’m happy because I won’t have to deal with high school drama.”

“Where are you going after high school? What are your goals?”

“My goals after high school are to attend college! I’m not sure where I’m going to go yet or what I’m going to study, but I know I’m going.”

Next I interviewed Ms. Lara, a teacher who has been with our class since freshman year.

“What are your thoughts on the senior class?” I asked.

“They were my first sophomore class, they are one of the most active classes I’ve worked with. They’re just so amazing.”

“Are you going to miss them?”

“Yes I will miss them! They keep me on my toes, especially Luis.”

My thoughts about senior year so far is that it came super quickly. I feel like we were just freshmen, doing remote school because of COVID. I’m honestly really happy, and ready to move out and accomplish my goals! I’m also very excited to start my own life in San Marcos and meet new friends.

Homecoming

by Giselle and Itzel

This year’s homecoming was great! The weekend before was Marfa Lights, and homecoming came rushing toward us after a four-day weekend! Spirit week was only three days! On Tuesday, it was pajama day, and the student council organized spirit activities in the afternoon during sixth period. The classes competed in tug-o-war and three-legged races. That day, the volleyball girls missed out and traveled out of town to Kermit. Wednesday, Shorthorns dressed as Barbie and Ken and played musical chairs and balloon pop. Thursday was twin day, and a powder puff football game during sixth period had the juniors squaring off against the freshmen in a pretty close game! Itzel, Zoey and Maddie all scored touchdowns but couldn’t power through the juniors’ A-game, coached by Diego Jurado and Derick Campos. The sophomores triumphed over the seniors, although both were high-scoring games.

On Thursday night, the party began. We started with a parade, the king and queen candidates rolled out first, then the dukes and duchesses of each class, then the cheer float, then junior high volleyball and junior high football, then it was the class floats, and finally the local businesses such as Bella Dental and the library (with a funny “Discard the Mustangs” sign!). These were followed by ambulances and fire trucks. As we made our way back to the football field, there was a grinding noise on the corner of Austin and Lincoln streets. Then, a clunk. Joel’s yellow truck stalled, and the junior high football team ended the parade by pushing the car to the side of the road.

Finally, we made our way to the field. This reporter and my partner, Itzel, are cheerleaders, so during the pep rally we cheered and shook our pom poms, and then everyone moved on to senior skit time! Although the skit had MULTIPLE technical difficulties, Ms. Powers narrated it all, and it was very funny. Then came the traditional burning of the M — after that we did the snake, and in the chaos poor Loretta lost her ring (football players, keep a look out for a silver Texas with a little heart ring!). After this, the seniors followed it up with the senior circle.

On Friday the duchesses and duke were presented by Coach Ojeda and walked down the track with their families. From the freshman class, the duke was Asael Zubia and the duchess was Dariela Munoz. For the sophomore class it was Ava Flores and Alejandro Rodriguez. For the junior class, it was Francisco Rosas and Marisa Hernandez! They all looked great in their beautiful dresses! Dariela Munoz, a freshman, said, “It was very fun! I felt honored to be elected. Dressing up and getting ready and walking with my parents was the best part.”

This year, everyone pretty much knew who was going to win homecoming king: Luis Solis. The real question was who was going to win homecoming queen. This year’s 2023 queen was Fernanda Rivera, and the princess was Liani Salcido. The prince elected was Esdras Flores. This year’s election was great, I thought! As people who voted, it is these reporters’ opinion that Luis probably brought the best things to school, like the watermelon, the nachos and the Hot Cheetos and horchata and lemonade! Those were great. Overall, homecoming was great this year and everyone enjoyed it!

Volleyball

By Maddie and Dariela

Last year’s volleyball team was stacked with seniors, so this year’s Lady Shorthorns are mostly freshmen and sophomores. Having a young volleyball team means that people want to see the skills of the new freshmen (like these reporters!), and see how last year’s players shine as they adjust to their new teammates and dynamics.

With so many experienced players that have left high school, and such a young team, the expectations are lower. But, the volleyball team and coaches are determined to prove to everyone that they’ll succeed.

To find out the thinking process behind the volleyball team’s strategy this year, we needed to see into the mind of the head coach. We conducted an interview with Coach Serrano. We started by figuring out what questions to ask so we could glean the most information.

We began with a standard question, asking, “What are your predictions for the volleyball team/season this year?”

She confidently answered, “My predictions are to win the district game, and to make it to two or three rounds of playoffs.”

Following this answer, we asked, “How do you plan to make the team reach those goals?”

She answered by telling us that she is preparing our young team by putting us into harder situations, and planning to have us play bigger schools and have more tournament play. She believes that all the pre-season games will further prepare the team.

The last question we asked her was, “What do you enjoy about the team right now?”

She replied “I like the team being young, because it’s like they don’t know any better. Therefore, they are very coachable and I’m able to put them into the program I want to establish.”

Coach Serrano had given us good answers. We are looking forward to seeing how the volleyball season continues and ends. We are all excited!

Interview with Bullette

By Janayah

Bullette is the mascot of Marfa ISD, and she is an absolute cutie in her little tutu. I asked Bullette what it’s like to be the school mascot, and she whispered in my ear, “It does get pretty hot and tiring being a mascot, especially when I have to run with the flag back and forth, but I love celebrating a touchdown!”

I then asked her, “What do you like doing?”

And she whispered into my ear, “I like to cheer and also high five the kids until they ask to poke my eye!”

“What is your favorite cheer?” I asked.

Bullette put her hand to my ear and whispered, ”My favorite cheer is ‘Blow You Away.’ I like it when they throw their pom poms on the ground.”

I asked Bullette where she goes when she is not cheering. She replied, ”The day before a pep rally and game, I sleep all day so I am well-rested, but when football season is over I go to Las Vegas with Chase the dog who is the police department mascot.”

Then Bullette grabbed her pom poms and her purple bow and did a little dance and ran off! Thanks for the interview, Bullette!

Cafeteria Food

By Memo and Austin

“What do you think about the cafeteria food?”

“I think it could be better,” said Itzel.

Most students at MHS had the same response. Some claimed they don’t even eat there. It seems to be unappetizing.

When you think of lunch time, you’d imagine hungry students enjoying their break. Often it seems kids aren’t eating prepared cafeteria food. So, the Journalism Class Press Corps (Memo and Austin) decided to interview staff and students about lunch!

An anonymous senior said, “I leave for lunch, but the breakfast is good.”

Lately, it seems students either bring food or buy from the snack bar instead. The snack bar is not meals cooked by the cafeteria, but rather manufactured snacks like Hot Cheetos, pudding, and ice cream. This is a problem because students end up not eating food cooked in the cafeteria, and students have even gotten in trouble for trying to leave campus to procure their own lunches.

Why do people think the cafeteria food is gross? There has to be a better option, right? These reporters decided that if we knew how lunches were prepared, maybe our perspectives would change. Three of the lunch ladies spoke to us in an interview. All the cafeteria staff have been working here for at least a decade, the whole lifetime of a third-grader! We wanted to know, specifically, why certain food items were no longer available. We remembered pizza sticks and hot wings from years ago fondly, and the quality seems to have gone down in recent years.

“There are restrictions on sodium, so we have to watch what can pass and what cannot,” said Juanita. For those who don’t know, sodium is salt, which is what makes everything taste good. The now-banned foods contain too much sodium for current health standards, so have been taken off the menu.

“The student council, they can decide the menus. So they can take control of the menus if they want to,” said Mayra.

“What is each of y’all’s favorite dish to prepare?” asked Austin.

“My favorite are the hamburgers,” said Amy.

“The pizza is pretty easy,” said Juanita.

“Most of the students like the power breakfast, it’s very popular,” said Mayra.

We then asked them about the snack bar.

“Ever since we started working here we’ve had a snack bar, we try to find hot and trending items to sell, but, you know, the regulations change every year.”

After the interview, we definitely felt more sympathetic to the cafeteria ladies and their efforts with our food: it’s just not as tasty anymore because they’re limited by low sodium levels due to government oversight.

Memo and I decided to speak to Kiko because he is a part of the official student council.

“Some people like it and some don’t. It’s their choice if they eat it or not,” said Kiko. This is a great point, as lunch and breakfast are free food for all students.

During the interview, he had a suggestion that most people agree with: “One thing they gotta change is the pizza. A lot of people say it’s gross and too soggy, especially the breakfast pizza.”

He also believes juniors, as upperclassmen, should be able to leave for lunch.

In conclusion: there are many perspectives and thoughts on the Marfa Cafeteria. Maybe this article will inspire people to think twice before throwing away their lunches!