The Sentinel’s Guide to Made in Marfa 2023

By Sam Karas

ALTA MARFA WINERY

1305 W San Antonio Street

Small-town winery Alta Marfa — featuring grapes grown in New Mexico and the nearby Davis Mountains — will be hosting “a soirée of art and wine” featuring artwork by Eva Claycomb, C.R. Kelly, Lauren Jablonski and Chris King.

Open Friday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

ART BLOCKS x PACE VERSO

109 W San Antonio Street

Art Blocks, Marfa’s hub for algorithmic art, will link up with NFT platform Pace Verso to present John Gerrard’s World Flags. Gerrard’s artwork features 195 surreal scenes set in a computer-generated desert — each one depicts a different world flag emanating as smoke, offering commentary on climate disaster and the end of empire.

Gallery hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m – 5 p.m. with a reception on Saturday from 4:30 p.m – 6:30 p.m.

BALLROOM MARFA

108 E San Antonio Street

Iconic Marfa institution Ballroom Marfa will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this Chinati Weekend in high style with Perhaps the Truth. “The works in the exhibition are imbued with a feeling of freedom and transformative capacities –– a world free of fixed identities and singular experiences,” promises Ballroom’s event preview.

Reception Friday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m, afterparty at the Capri with DJ Daniel Villareal to follow at 10 p.m. Artist and curator-led walkthrough to begin Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m, with open hours until 6 p.m.

BLACKWELL SCHOOL

501 S Abbott Street

The Blackwell School — one of America’s newest national parks — will be open to the public this weekend. The museum showcases the strength and resiliency of Marfa’s Mexican-American population, documenting the complicated history of a segregated school.

Open Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

CASA ALMA PROJECT

Planet Marfa — private entrance on Hwy 90 side

Longtime Marfa fixture and acclaimed chef Romi Gold will be showing handmade jewelry and multidisciplinary art at this weekend’s open house.

Open Friday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

CHINATI FOUNDATION LOCKER PLANT

130 E Oak Street

Chinati Artist in Residence Mike Crane will be hosting an open studio and debuting new works from the series History in Hell, a graphite drawing series pulling from memory and physical archive.

Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

DO RIGHT HALL

110 W Dallas Street

Do Right Hall — part exhibition space, part art-incubator and residency in a refurbished church — will be hosting a painting and sculpture series, Horn Hoof Halo, by up-and-coming duo Zak Ziebell and Jackie Zazueta.

Open Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

FILTH MART

1214 W San Antonio Street

Part-time Marfa, part-time Austin purveyors of funky vintage and original inspired T-shirts, telling “the Filth Mart story of freedom of expression, respect of counter-culture, and good times.”

Shop open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

FRIENDS OF THE RUIDOSA CHURCH

110 W San Antonio Street

This nonprofit — dedicated to restoring a historic adobe church in the remote town of Ruidosa — will have a pop-up in Marfa this weekend to share their story. In an innovative approach to community engagement, the group has hosted immersive, site-specific artworks by the Color Condition and Miguel Valverde to draw visitors to the far-out site.

Tabling at the Marfa and Presidio County Museum, Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GREASEWOOD GALLERY

207 N Highland Street

The Hotel Paisano’s in-house gallery will host an opening reception for David Loren Bass’s Morocco Experienced and Remembered. This series by Bass features colorful and engaging oil paintings of street scenes, people and animals inspired by the artist’s time in North Africa.

Next door, the Hotel Paisano Gift Shop will be hosting an open house where visitors can mingle with a few of the artisans who craft their distinctive souvenirs and gifts.

Opening and meet-and-greet Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

IMI GALLERY

Corner of S Dean and E Galveston streets

The IMI Gallery — an abbreviation for the Institute for Material Interpretation — will host a group exhibition for local and visiting artists on Friday night, as well as an immersive sound performance later in the evening.

Exhibition and performance 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

inde/jacobs gallery

208 E San Antonio Street

Old-school Marfa fixture inde/jacobs focuses on minimalist art and artists connected to the Chinati Foundation, housed in an architecturally innovative space. This year’s Chinati Weekend exhibition will feature the work of the late Brice Marden, whose colorful, loopy works play in conversation with the traditions of minimalism and abstract expressionism.

Gallery open Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ironwood Industries

214 E Dallas Street

Self-described “design house and sculpture studio amidst rubble and renovation” Ironwood Industries will be showing new work by sculptor Jim Huntington. Huntington’s work in granite and other mediums is a reflection of humanity’s “first impulse to beauty,” of finding inspiration in ordinary, earth-bound materials.

Opening reception Thursday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Open house Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jean Goehring

At the Lumberyard, entrance on Dallas Street between Dean and Russell Streets

Texan artist Jean Goehring — who also has a storied history in architectural design and fabrication — will be showing paintings this weekend at Alliance Studios, located in the Marfa Lumberyard. Goerhing’s encaustic paintings will be shown alongside his frescos, displaying a colorful contrast between the two techniques.

Open studio Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with music and fun to follow 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday hours 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. or by appointment.

Joe Davis

217 E San Antonio

Davis describes his series “Marfa Wire” succinctly: “The streets and alleys of Marfa, Texas are littered with old, rusty wire,” he writes. “I pick it up and give it new life.”

Artwork on view Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. alongside the work of Lisa Chestnut.

Julie Speed

520 W Catherine Street

Conveniently located next to the Chinati Foundation, passers-by are welcome to stop by and get to know the work of painter and collage artist Julie Speed — which ranges in tone from the humorous to the grotesque (and sometimes both). Speed’s work has also been the face of Serious Starlight, a fundraiser to protect the Big Bend’s pristine night skies.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Larry Graeber

1508 Fremont Street

Medium-defying artist Larry Graeber will be opening up his studio by the cemetery for Chinati Weekend. He will debut five new paintings and sculptures with a focus on his flashy and captivating foil leaf works.

Studio open Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel

103 W Texas Street

Resident Marfa minimalist Laszlo Thorsen-Nagel will be opening his painting studio to the public this weekend, featuring his intricate sumi ink works.

Open Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and by appointment at (347) 880-2798.

Leslie Wilkes

805 W Columbia St.

Painter Leslie Wilkes will host a reception this week for a series of oil paintings and gouaches. Working in muted colors, Wilkes’ work invites a closer look — into a deeply precise and geometric world.

Reception Friday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and by appointment at (415) 215 – 2414.

Lisa Chestnut

217 E San Antonio

A renowned landscape architect, those familiar with Chesnut’s colorful and detailed renderings and drawings will also be delighted with her sculptures and “useful objects.”

Open studio 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. all weekend and exhibition alongside Joe Davis Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Love, Marfa

207 S Highland Avenue

Mini gallery Love, Marfa features the funny and innovative photographic work of Lesley Villarreal. This weekend’s show will include the beloved “Hated on Yelp” series poking fun at tourists who come away disgruntled from their West Texas vacation.

Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa & Presidio County Museum

110 W San Antonio Street

Presidio County’s one-and-only local history museum will be hosting an open house (with refreshments!) this weekend to introduce residents and visitors to the fascinating history of the area. Highlights include an exhibit on TV and film shot in the area and remnants of local fashion across generations.

Open house Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and regular hours Friday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa Art Garage

604 E Salgado Street

The new home for local sculptor Craig Schowengerdt showcases the artist’s off-kilter wood pieces. “My work is a balance between allowing the material to remain wild and sculpting it to achieve a sense of connectivity, to humanize it,” he writes.

Gallery open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa Book Co

300 S Kelly Street

Marfa’s premier fine art and literary venue and self-described “strange being” will showcase the work of Fabien Giraud and Raphaël Siboni. The indescribable artist-filmmaker duo push the bounds of videographic work, creating haunting visual experiences tackling humanity and futurity.

Showing Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa Cement Works

125 N Highland Street #102

As the name implies, cement is the centerpiece of this combination gallery, workshop and design studio. Husband-wife duo Thomas Russell Lancaster and Belle C. Pena — with the help of Ashley Baker — breathe new life into both the creative and functional possibilities of a cold, hard medium.

Open Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Marfa Experimental Studio

Corner of West 4th Street and North Summer Street

Far-out venue Tennis Club-Club will host the paintings of artist and renowned musician Rob Mazurek this weekend. Mazurek’s painting and multidisciplinary work brings energy, color and texture to the fore for a lively and captivating viewing experience.

Gallery open Friday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Marfa Studio of Arts

106 E San Antonio Street

Marfa’s nonprofit gallery benefitting local youth will be showing two Marfa photographers, Lesley Villarreal and Sarah Vasquez. Folks looking to learn more about the organization and how to support young artists in Marfa can visit https://www.marfastudioarts.org/.

Gallery open Friday 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Marfa Tumbleweed

208 W El Paso Street, #3

Marfa’s own high-end tumbleweed gallery — located across the street from the Sentinel — poses the question: are tumbleweeds an invasive weed, or a form worthy of being celebrated as high art?

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Martha Hughes Studio

105 E Oak Street

Martha Hughes’ paintings — featuring two and three-dimensional shapes in surprising places — present an engaging depth of color and playfulness in the abstract. Hughes’s work is also on view at the Cochineal casita and at Rule Gallery.

Open studio Friday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

martin/maria studio gallery

1308 W San Antonio Street

Uta Maria-Krapf and Tom Barnes will be showing their paintings — as well as a few collaborative photographs. Together, their work ranges from the surreal to the geometric, offering a wide range of thought-provoking work.

Open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maintenant

1900 Rabbits Road, in Antelope Hills

Maintenant, Marfa’s innovative gallery known for its outdoor installations, will be featuring the three-dimensional work of local artist Matt Scobey this weekend. Guests will also be able to view work by Natalie Melendez, Rob Mazurek, Philippe Tourriol, Carlos Garcia-Noriéga, Randy Sanchez and Diana Simard.

Reception for Scobey’s “With Every Action” Thursday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. More information available on Instagram @maintenantmarfa.

Patrick Keesey

At the Lumberyard, 213 S Dean St

Beloved local painter, musician and carpenter Patrick Keesey will display his paintings (and tell tall tales, per his website). In addition to his open studio hours, he and neighboring painter Jean Goehring will host drinks and music in the courtyard on Friday evening.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Open by appointment at (917) 701 5804.

Posters for the Proletariat

120 W Lincoln Street

Innovative Marfa-based collage artist Natalie Melendez will be showing her fascinating, genre-busting work this Friday afternoon, featuring “affordable art” for everyone. More information on Instagram @nataliermelendez.

Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

RULE Gallery

204 E San Antonio Street

Marfa and Denver-based gallery RULE will be hosting a reception for Jason DeMarte’s Tangential this Friday. DeMarte’s pigmented ink prints depict hyperreal nature scenes against soft backdrops, turning traditional expectations of artwork depicting birds, plants and insect life on their heads.

Celebration Friday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., open Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thunderbird Marfa

601 W San Antonio Street

Marfa’s upscale highway motel will be showing a pair of artists from Mexico City, presented by Marfa power couple Dara & Prat. The exhibition will feature Tapestries by Ximena Alarcón and Manefesto by Manuel Gilardi.

Open Friday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

¿Tierra y Que?

310 W San Antonio Street

Curators Mateo and Malinda Galindo opened ¿Tierra y Que? (Land and What?) gallery in the spring of this year with an exhibition of thought-provoking Indigenous art. The couple has long ties to the Trans-Pecos and northern Mexico, and bring both their art world credentials and borderlands sensibilities to innovative exhibitions.

Open Friday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Veldt Gallery

119 Highland Avenue

Veldt Gallery — run by and typically featuring the work of LeAna Clifton — will host an exhibition of some of her new works alongside a selection by Guy Sealey, Sara S’Jegers and Mike Frost.

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WRONG

110 Highland Street

Marfa’s hard-to-describe gallery and gift shop is the town’s #1 source for outsider artwork — but expert curators Buck Johnson and Camp Bosworth also have a sharp eye for fresh new talent and underappreciated old-timers. This weekend’s exhibition will feature Restless by Michael Wayne Hall, three-dimensional artwork that uses color and shape to mesmerizing psychedelic effect.

Open Friday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.