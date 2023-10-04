Culture

Truckland Marfa hosts premiere of ‘Texas, USA,’ documentary chronicling progressive political leaders

Austin-based activist and trans advocate Adri Pérez is featured in “Texas, USA,” a new documentary on the state’s progressive leaders, which will screen at Truckland Marfa this Saturday. Film still courtesy Texas, USA.
By Big Bend Sentinel

October 4, 2023 844 PM

MARFA — The Marfa premiere of a new documentary, Texas, USA, which chronicles candidates Beto O’Rourke, Greg Cesar and more in the leadup to primary elections last November, will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at Truckland Marfa, 220 W San Antonio St. 

A discussion featuring producer Sarah Labowitz and executive producers Jenny and Mark Johnson will follow the outdoor screening. Directed by Andrew Morgan, the feature documentary is told through the stories of a group of organizers, activists and candidates fighting for real and lasting change in Texas and beyond.

This is an underdog story about those who are challenging decades of right-wing power across the state and around the country. The film showcases a group of people who challenge traditional views of Texas and its politics; together, they are young, diverse, and progressive.

Texas, USA will be available on all digital streaming platforms October 6.

For more information and to view a trailer for the film, visit texasusafilm.com/

