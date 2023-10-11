Blessing of the Animals to take place at Marfa courthouse this Saturday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is pleased to continue its tradition of the annual Blessing of the Animals this Saturday. Locals are invited to bring their beloved critters to the courthouse lawn in Marfa — dogs, cats, iguanas, hedgehogs, etc. The bottom line is, you bring it, they’ll bless it!

Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animals to receive blessings as well.

This free event will be on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Everyone is invited!

The event will also serve as an opportunity for donations to Big Bend Pets and the Alpine Humane Society — attendees are encouraged to bring food, toys, and other pet supplies for donation.