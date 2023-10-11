Marfa ISD sports update: Athletic Department enjoys remarkable week

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Independent School District’s teams secured victories across various competitions last week. From volleyball to cross-country and football, Marfa athletes showcased their dedication and skill.

Cross-country triumphs



The Lady Shorthorns cross-country team started the week with an impressive performance at the Marfa Legacy Cross-Country Meet and took the meet championship with a score of 23. Leading the way was freshmen runner Zoey Salgado, who clinched an overall third-place finish with a time of 15:35.96, followed by Liani Salcido in fifth place with a time of 16:22.16, and Itzel Urrutia in eighth place at 17:24.68.

10 Ava Flores 17:38.69

12 Madison Cash 17:43.79

14 Raven Martinez 18:10.84

16 Loretta Rivera 18:16.64

18 Maryfer Martinez 18:30.91

24 Giselle Torres 21:52.40

26 Dariela Munoz Martinez 22:14.27

On the boys’ side, junior runner Francisco Rosas continued to shine and lead the team, clocking in at 18:00.15 and winning gold as the first place finisher in the boys division. The Shorthorns boys’ team secured second place, narrowly trailing Van Horn.



JH Shorthorns football shows great resilience

Despite a challenging start against St. Marks of El Paso, the Junior High Shorthorns football team displayed resilience and determination. Down 0-27 at halftime, they regrouped and adjusted their defensive strategy, allowing only one touchdown in the second half. The team outscored their opponents 21-7 during the latter half, with notable contributions from Seth and Bubba Marquez, who both had interceptions. The offensive game plan was revamped, focusing on exploiting the running game down the middle. Marquez also had a kick return for a touchdown. A remarkable takeaway from the game was the unwavering spirit of the young athletes who refused to quit and fought hard to get back in the game.

Varsity Horns football domination

The Varsity Horns football team continued their impressive run, securing another non-conference win over the TLCA Eagles of Midland. Despite being undermanned in the past three weeks due to injuries and medical protocols, the Horns upheld their “next man up” mentality. Senior receiver Zach Wilson delivered a standout performance, scoring three touchdowns in the game, a career high for him, and adding a new dimension to the Horns’ offense. Quarterback Alejandro Rodriguez showcased his skills and athleticism, contributing numerous touchdown passes and agile runs while evading the opponent’s defense. Derick Campos once again was the Shorthorns’ go-to guy on the ground, with over 100 yards rushing. With a 6-1 record, Marfa now heads into an open week before hosting the Van Horn Eagles for their district opener in Marfa.

JH volleyball victory

The week’s success extended to the volleyball court as well. Marfa’s Junior High Horns, guided by Coach Kaci Flores, displayed their best performance of the season, outworking and out-skilling their opponent, Grandfalls. The young Horns rallied throughout the two sets with standout performances by Lea Alvidrez, Natasha Labrado, Lynna Hinojos, and Alaynna Vasquez.

Varsity Horns enter round 2 of district play

The Varsity Horns volleyball team secured their first win, thanks to impressive play by emerging offensive players Maryfer Martinez and Loretta Rivera, and defensive specialist Zoe Salgado. Martinez and Rivera led the team in kills combining for a double figure offensive production, while Salgado had 15 digs. Martinez, Marfa’s junior middle blocker, continues to show tremendous improvement this season and currently leads Marfa in kills in district play. Raven Martinez also chipped in offensively for Marfa and led the team with several aces, while Ava Flores is the team leader in assists. The Lady Horns now head into the second round and will host Fort Davis Tuesday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Marfa ISD’s athletes and teams demonstrated not only their physical skill but also outstanding sportsmanship and unwavering spirit and determination throughout this successful week. Their victories are a testament to their hard work and the guidance of their coaches, along with the tremendous support of the Shorthorn community.